 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20374278 Edited 13 October 2025 – 18:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Our game has finally received a major update. The update not only fixes and optimizes many issues, such as subtitles being too small, low volume, and Polaroid photos turning out black, but also adds more story content and scenes. This update mainly includes experiments with babies, childcare, and embryo soaking experiments.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3229991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link