 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20374121 Edited 14 October 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CouchFox has just released a small hot fix to address a recently discovered security vulnerability within the Unity engine listed as CVE-2025-59489.

Stay safe and happy gaming

cheers

Your CouchFox

Changed files in this update

Windows Nofrills Klondike Solitaire Content Depot 1342271
  • Loading history…
macOS Nofrills Klondike Solitaire Depot OSX Depot 1342272
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link