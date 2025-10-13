🌱Astrobotanica Demo is Here!🚀🌟

Hey Explorers!

Today is the day. The Astrobotanica demo is LIVE on Steam celebrating Steam Next Fest!

This is the first time we’re publicly sharing the game with the world and we couldn’t be prouder. From the very start, Astrobotanica has been about combining science, survival, and storytelling into something unique. Now it’s your turn to experience it: play as Xel, an alien botanist on prehistoric Earth, and see how far curiosity, resilience, and a little plant magic can take you.

The demo offers over an hour of gameplay - enough to scan plants, build house, uncover ancient ruins, and meet the primitive locals of this strange new world. And this is only the beginning.

We’re also thrilled to debut something special: our WebToon comic, Sprout Out! The first episode is out today, offering a lore-rich introduction to Xel’s journey and expanding the universe of Astrobotanica in a brand new way.





Sprout Out! - Astrobotanica WebToon

Here’s how you can support us on this milestone day:

Play the demo and share your impressions - your feedback truly shapes the future of the game.

Spread the word - tell your friends, share your excitement, and help more explorers join in.

Add Astrobotanica to your wishlist if you haven’t already - it makes a huge difference for our small but passionate team.





Linktree with our social media links

We’re overjoyed to finally put Astrobotanica into your hands. Thank you for being here with us at the start of this adventure.🌱🌟