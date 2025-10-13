Happy Hallowbean 🎃👻🦇
Patch 2.14 is here with its spooky fog! It also comes with daily login streaks, exclusive new cosmetics, and more. For the rest of the month, you’ll also earn 3x Coins and XP!
GAMEPLAY
- Hallowbean Fog: You can now play all maps with spooky fog that will limit vision.
- Daily Login Streaks: Earn increasingly better rewards by logging in every day! Your streak is also tracked on the leaderboards.
COSMETICS
- Skins: 4 new Hallowbean cosmetic items are now available! You will only be able to purchase these during the event, so get them while you can!
- Happy Mask
- Sad Mask
- TV Head
- Pumpkin Kicks
- New title: A new title "Streaker" receive when logging in for 30 days straight!
OTHER / BUG FIXES
- Backend improvements for better connection stability.
- Made some fixes to localization.
- Other Small Fixes
If you find any issues or bugs, let me know. Also, make sure to join the official Bean Battles Discord to keep up with all things Bean Battles! DISCORD.
Have fun and Happy Hallowbean! 🎃
