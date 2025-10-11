 Skip to content
Major 11 October 2025 Build 20374013
Update notes via Steam Community

The Shadow archetype receives a massive overhaul, transforming it from an underserved playstyle into one of the most comprehensive and fleshed-out archetypes in the game. This update expands shadow gameplay across all weapon types with 13 new skills - from devastating shadow arrows and unholy minion summons to cursed martial arts stances.

For the first time, Shadow builds gain access to over 25 dedicated legendary items, enabling truly specialized character builds. Combined with major skill reworks, expanded mechanics related to Desecrated Ground and Wicked Resonance, and new talent options, Shadow players now have more depth and build variety than ever before.

ALSO, Multiplayer bugs fixed!

NEW SKILLS

Summon Tithelord

Requirements: Staff or Focus equipped
Tags: Minion, Summon, Pact, Shadow
Summon a Tithelord to fight for you. Generates 10 Shadow Offering on hit and roars to damage nearby targets and create Desecrated Ground. Hold Skill Modifier (default: Left Alt) while casting to dismiss.

  • Cooldown: 8s

  • Pact Effect: +100 Max Shadow Offering. Hits generate 5 Shadow Offering. Hits from Minions contribute to their Master's Shadow Offering.

Summon Titheling

Requirements: Staff or Focus equipped
Tags: Minion, Summon, Shadow
Summon a Titheling to fight for you. Generates 10 Shadow Offering on hit. Hold Skill Modifier (default: Left Alt) while casting to dismiss.

  • Mana Cost: 200

  • Duration: 5s

  • Cooldown: 8s

Summon Tormentor

Requirements: Staff or Focus equipped
Tags: Minion, Summon, Shadow
Summon a Tormentor. Inflicts high damage through a beam which inflicts Wicked Resonance and Torment.

  • Mana Cost: 125

  • Shadow Offering Cost: 125

  • Duration: 7s

  • Cooldown: 8s

Hexing Arrow

Requirements: Bow equipped
Tags: Projectile, Area Effect, Shadow
Fire an arrow that creates Desecrated Ground for 8 seconds. Desecrated Ground attaches to the target.

  • Mana Cost: 75

  • Stamina Cost: 75

  • Cooldown: 8s

Shadowfall Barrage

Requirements: Bow equipped
Tags: Projectile, Area Effect, Shadow
Fire a marking arrow that calls down a barrage of shadow arrows where it impacts, creating Desecrated Ground and dealing 20% weapon damage per second to all enemies in the area. Lasts for 8 seconds.

  • Mana Cost: 100

  • Stamina Cost: 100

  • Cooldown: 12s

Abyssal Gaze Arrow

Requirements: Bow equipped
Tags: Projectile, Shadow
Fire a shadowy arrow that manifests an Abyssal Eye. The eye unleashes a dark projectile that deals 200% combined weapon damage in an area, pulls targets toward the eye, and creates Desecrated Ground. Inflicts heavy Resilience Damage.

  • Mana Cost: 75

  • Stamina Cost: 75

  • Shadow Offering Cost: 75

  • Cooldown: 4s

Shadow Quiver

Requirements: Bow equipped
Tags: Shadow
Toggle. While active, all arrows are imbued with shadow and generate 20 Shadow Offering on Hit.

  • Mana Cost: 20 per projectile

Nether Quiver

Requirements: Bow equipped
Tags: Shadow
Toggle. While active, consume 25 Shadow Offering to fire additional shadowy projectiles while charging arrow shots. Each projectile deals 20% combined weapon damage and inflicts Wicked Resonance.

  • Shadow Offering Cost: 25 per projectile

Shadestrike Stance

Requirements: Usable While Unarmed
Tags: Stance, Area Effect, Shadow
Smash the ground, dealing 100% unarmed damage to nearby targets and creating Desecrated Ground. Enter Shadestrike Stance for 5 seconds, causing your Physical Hits to generate 10 Shadow Offering. Only one Stance can be active at a time.

  • Mana Cost: 100

  • Stamina Cost: 100

  • Cooldown: 6s

Umbral Ruin Stance

Requirements: Usable While Unarmed
Tags: Stance, Area Effect, Shadow
Smash the ground, dealing 125% unarmed damage to nearby targets and creating a large Desecrated Ground. Enter Umbral Ruin Stance for 5 seconds, causing your Physical Hits to inflict Wicked Resonance. Only one Stance can be active at a time.

  • Mana Cost: 125

  • Stamina Cost: 125

  • Shadow Offering Cost: 150

  • Cooldown: 10s

Bloodcurse

Tags: Area Effect, Shadow
Apply a random Curse to all targets affected by your Bleed effects and apply Wicked Resonance to nearby targets.

  • Mana Cost: 75

  • Shadow Offering Cost: 50

  • Cooldown: 5s

Multishot

Requirements: Bow equipped
Tags: Projectile
Fire a spread of 3 fully charged arrows instantly.

  • Stamina Cost: 135

  • Cooldown: 5s

SKILL REWORKS & CHANGES

Shadow Tether - Reworked

  • Mana Cost: 0 → 35 per second

  • Entangle with an enemy. For each second while entangled, deal 45% Spell Damage to the target and gain 30 Shadow Offering. Activate again to disentangle.

  • Dev Note: This has been converted from a Shadow Offering spender to a Generator. More efficient than Shadowbolt for generating Shadow Offering at the cost of less damage efficiency.

Summon Shadow Elemental - Reworked

Now "Summon Wraithlord"

  • Mana Cost: 200 → 125

  • Shadow Offering Cost: 50 → 125

  • Inflicts Wicked Resonance on Hit

  • Enemies on the Desecrated Ground have a 50% chance each second to be inflicted with Wicked Resonance

  • Threat Generation increased by 500%

Other Skill Updates

  • Bat Swarm: Added Shadow tag

  • Divine Immolation: Damage per second 20% → 100% per second

  • Summon Elderwood Guardian (Pact Effect): Added "+25 Max Primal Charge". Now triggers on all Hits instead of just Melee Hits

  • Rapid Fire: Added "Hits with Fully Charged arrows restore 1 charge"

  • Fire Quiver, Lightning Quiver, Divine Quiver, Arcane Quiver: New VFX while active

  • Divine Quiver: Added "Fully charged arrows inflict 5 stacks"

  • Celestial Volley: Improved VFX at larger sizes

  • Seeker Barrage: Fixed projectiles failing when hitting the same target

  • Conjure Netherscythe: Fixed wrong skills being granted

  • Cursed Weapon: New VFX while active

  • Electrifying Arrow: Updated icon

NEW LEGENDARY ITEMS

Weapons

  • Epitaph (1H Sword) - Flash Dagger applies Deathmark for 4 seconds

  • Scythe of the Void Reaper (2H Staff) - 15% chance each second for Void Rain to apply a random Curse

  • Oath of the Black Thread (2H Sword) - Ignore weapon requirements for Shadow Tether. Your melee hits against the tethered target trigger Shadow Tether's damage with a 0.5 second cooldown

  • Bloodfeast Idol (2H Mace) - When you use Netherblood Nova, gain Bloodthief and Blood Surge for 6 seconds. Blood Surge increases your Attack Speed by 4% for each 10 Health in your Blood Pool

  • Obsidian Censer (1H Mace) - Desecrated Ground radius +50%, duration +2 seconds

  • Dreadstring (Bow) - Fully charged arrows inflict 1-3 stacks of Wicked Resonance and have a 30% chance to spawn Desecrated Ground

  • Blight Orchard (Bow) - Blight Arrow plants a Carrion Bloom that continuously applies the effect to nearby targets for 6 seconds, and its damage now generates 5 Shadow Offering and 2 Primal Charge

  • Scripture of the Vein (2H Axe) - Torment deals an additional 30% damage as Bleed

  • Gravitas (2H Staff) - Abyssal Path's explosions now pull in nearby Normal and Elite enemies and apply a 30% Slow for 4 seconds

  • Shadowlens (Focus) - Shadowbolt gains a 30% chance to inflict Wicked Resonance and a 10% chance to spawn Desecrated Ground

  • Nightweaver (Focus) - When Shadow Tether deals damage, 25% chance to inflict 1 stack of Wicked Resonance

  • Reaper's Effigy (Focus) - Conjure Netherscythe also summons 1 animated Netherscythe that fights alongside you for 8 seconds

Armor

  • Mournfrost Wraps (Gloves) - Your Curses also apply a stacking 6% Chill for 3 seconds

  • Deathmark Bindings (Gloves) - Hunter's Mark applies Deathmark at 10 stacks

  • Shadowgate Treads (Boots) - While standing on Desecrated Ground, your Dodge Roll becomes a Shadow Dash

  • Witchsteps (Boots) - While standing on your Desecrated Ground, Dodge Roll consumes that ground and becomes a Blink

  • Ebonwake Greaves (Boots) - Desecration creates Desecrated Ground that moves with you

  • Soulspire Aegis (Shield) - 50% chance on Block or Parry to apply 1 stack of Wicked Resonance for 6 seconds to nearby enemies. 100% chance while dual-wielding

  • The Black Oath (Helmet) - Your Curses have 30% increased effect

  • Sable Reservoir (Belt) - +100 Max Shadow Offering

  • Abyssal Girdle (Belt) - You ignore weapon requirements for Abyssal Path

Jewelry

  • Galvanic Reliquary (Amulet) - Your Desecrated Ground inflicts 1 stack of Charged each second

  • Rotbinder (Ring) - Your Desecrated Ground inflicts 1 stack of Poison each second

  • Witchpyre (Ring) - Your Desecrated Ground inflicts 5% Burn each second for 2.5 seconds, up to 75% Burn

TALENTS

Valkyrion - Mystic - Ki Blast Technique (Renamed)

Formerly Sun Soul Technique

  • Ki Blast Projectiles now inflict damage as a Melee Hit, no longer as a Spell Hit

  • Heavy attacks produce piercing Ki Blasts

  • Increased projectile speed by 50%

  • Reduced projectile size to prevent occluding vision during gameplay

  • New icon

Cerridwen

  • Mutual Mending: Now applies to all Minions

  • Horde: Added: 30% chance to instead summon 3 minions

FLASKS

  • New Flask Effect - Alacrity (4 Points): Increases Cooldown Speed by 30% for 4 seconds

MISCELLANEOUS

  • New Shadow Offering bar in UI

  • Improved VFX for Desecrated Ground

  • Improved filter handling in shop

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed all known spawning issues in multiplayer

  • Fixed Arcane Duplication not applying to arrows

  • Fixed out of combat regen not activating after resurrection

  • Fixed training dummies sometimes showing negative DPS values in multiplayer

