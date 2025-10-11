The Shadow archetype receives a massive overhaul, transforming it from an underserved playstyle into one of the most comprehensive and fleshed-out archetypes in the game. This update expands shadow gameplay across all weapon types with 13 new skills - from devastating shadow arrows and unholy minion summons to cursed martial arts stances.
For the first time, Shadow builds gain access to over 25 dedicated legendary items, enabling truly specialized character builds. Combined with major skill reworks, expanded mechanics related to Desecrated Ground and Wicked Resonance, and new talent options, Shadow players now have more depth and build variety than ever before.
ALSO, Multiplayer bugs fixed!
NEW SKILLS
Summon Tithelord
Requirements: Staff or Focus equipped
Tags: Minion, Summon, Pact, Shadow
Summon a Tithelord to fight for you. Generates 10 Shadow Offering on hit and roars to damage nearby targets and create Desecrated Ground. Hold Skill Modifier (default: Left Alt) while casting to dismiss.
Cooldown: 8s
Pact Effect: +100 Max Shadow Offering. Hits generate 5 Shadow Offering. Hits from Minions contribute to their Master's Shadow Offering.
Summon Titheling
Requirements: Staff or Focus equipped
Tags: Minion, Summon, Shadow
Summon a Titheling to fight for you. Generates 10 Shadow Offering on hit. Hold Skill Modifier (default: Left Alt) while casting to dismiss.
Mana Cost: 200
Duration: 5s
Cooldown: 8s
Summon Tormentor
Requirements: Staff or Focus equipped
Tags: Minion, Summon, Shadow
Summon a Tormentor. Inflicts high damage through a beam which inflicts Wicked Resonance and Torment.
Mana Cost: 125
Shadow Offering Cost: 125
Duration: 7s
Cooldown: 8s
Hexing Arrow
Requirements: Bow equipped
Tags: Projectile, Area Effect, Shadow
Fire an arrow that creates Desecrated Ground for 8 seconds. Desecrated Ground attaches to the target.
Mana Cost: 75
Stamina Cost: 75
Cooldown: 8s
Shadowfall Barrage
Requirements: Bow equipped
Tags: Projectile, Area Effect, Shadow
Fire a marking arrow that calls down a barrage of shadow arrows where it impacts, creating Desecrated Ground and dealing 20% weapon damage per second to all enemies in the area. Lasts for 8 seconds.
Mana Cost: 100
Stamina Cost: 100
Cooldown: 12s
Abyssal Gaze Arrow
Requirements: Bow equipped
Tags: Projectile, Shadow
Fire a shadowy arrow that manifests an Abyssal Eye. The eye unleashes a dark projectile that deals 200% combined weapon damage in an area, pulls targets toward the eye, and creates Desecrated Ground. Inflicts heavy Resilience Damage.
Mana Cost: 75
Stamina Cost: 75
Shadow Offering Cost: 75
Cooldown: 4s
Shadow Quiver
Requirements: Bow equipped
Tags: Shadow
Toggle. While active, all arrows are imbued with shadow and generate 20 Shadow Offering on Hit.
Mana Cost: 20 per projectile
Nether Quiver
Requirements: Bow equipped
Tags: Shadow
Toggle. While active, consume 25 Shadow Offering to fire additional shadowy projectiles while charging arrow shots. Each projectile deals 20% combined weapon damage and inflicts Wicked Resonance.
Shadow Offering Cost: 25 per projectile
Shadestrike Stance
Requirements: Usable While Unarmed
Tags: Stance, Area Effect, Shadow
Smash the ground, dealing 100% unarmed damage to nearby targets and creating Desecrated Ground. Enter Shadestrike Stance for 5 seconds, causing your Physical Hits to generate 10 Shadow Offering. Only one Stance can be active at a time.
Mana Cost: 100
Stamina Cost: 100
Cooldown: 6s
Umbral Ruin Stance
Requirements: Usable While Unarmed
Tags: Stance, Area Effect, Shadow
Smash the ground, dealing 125% unarmed damage to nearby targets and creating a large Desecrated Ground. Enter Umbral Ruin Stance for 5 seconds, causing your Physical Hits to inflict Wicked Resonance. Only one Stance can be active at a time.
Mana Cost: 125
Stamina Cost: 125
Shadow Offering Cost: 150
Cooldown: 10s
Bloodcurse
Tags: Area Effect, Shadow
Apply a random Curse to all targets affected by your Bleed effects and apply Wicked Resonance to nearby targets.
Mana Cost: 75
Shadow Offering Cost: 50
Cooldown: 5s
Multishot
Requirements: Bow equipped
Tags: Projectile
Fire a spread of 3 fully charged arrows instantly.
Stamina Cost: 135
Cooldown: 5s
SKILL REWORKS & CHANGES
Shadow Tether - Reworked
Mana Cost: 0 → 35 per second
Entangle with an enemy. For each second while entangled, deal 45% Spell Damage to the target and gain 30 Shadow Offering. Activate again to disentangle.
Dev Note: This has been converted from a Shadow Offering spender to a Generator. More efficient than Shadowbolt for generating Shadow Offering at the cost of less damage efficiency.
Summon Shadow Elemental - Reworked
Now "Summon Wraithlord"
Mana Cost: 200 → 125
Shadow Offering Cost: 50 → 125
Inflicts Wicked Resonance on Hit
Enemies on the Desecrated Ground have a 50% chance each second to be inflicted with Wicked Resonance
Threat Generation increased by 500%
Other Skill Updates
Bat Swarm: Added Shadow tag
Divine Immolation: Damage per second 20% → 100% per second
Summon Elderwood Guardian (Pact Effect): Added "+25 Max Primal Charge". Now triggers on all Hits instead of just Melee Hits
Rapid Fire: Added "Hits with Fully Charged arrows restore 1 charge"
Fire Quiver, Lightning Quiver, Divine Quiver, Arcane Quiver: New VFX while active
Divine Quiver: Added "Fully charged arrows inflict 5 stacks"
Celestial Volley: Improved VFX at larger sizes
Seeker Barrage: Fixed projectiles failing when hitting the same target
Conjure Netherscythe: Fixed wrong skills being granted
Cursed Weapon: New VFX while active
Electrifying Arrow: Updated icon
NEW LEGENDARY ITEMS
Weapons
Epitaph (1H Sword) - Flash Dagger applies Deathmark for 4 seconds
Scythe of the Void Reaper (2H Staff) - 15% chance each second for Void Rain to apply a random Curse
Oath of the Black Thread (2H Sword) - Ignore weapon requirements for Shadow Tether. Your melee hits against the tethered target trigger Shadow Tether's damage with a 0.5 second cooldown
Bloodfeast Idol (2H Mace) - When you use Netherblood Nova, gain Bloodthief and Blood Surge for 6 seconds. Blood Surge increases your Attack Speed by 4% for each 10 Health in your Blood Pool
Obsidian Censer (1H Mace) - Desecrated Ground radius +50%, duration +2 seconds
Dreadstring (Bow) - Fully charged arrows inflict 1-3 stacks of Wicked Resonance and have a 30% chance to spawn Desecrated Ground
Blight Orchard (Bow) - Blight Arrow plants a Carrion Bloom that continuously applies the effect to nearby targets for 6 seconds, and its damage now generates 5 Shadow Offering and 2 Primal Charge
Scripture of the Vein (2H Axe) - Torment deals an additional 30% damage as Bleed
Gravitas (2H Staff) - Abyssal Path's explosions now pull in nearby Normal and Elite enemies and apply a 30% Slow for 4 seconds
Shadowlens (Focus) - Shadowbolt gains a 30% chance to inflict Wicked Resonance and a 10% chance to spawn Desecrated Ground
Nightweaver (Focus) - When Shadow Tether deals damage, 25% chance to inflict 1 stack of Wicked Resonance
Reaper's Effigy (Focus) - Conjure Netherscythe also summons 1 animated Netherscythe that fights alongside you for 8 seconds
Armor
Mournfrost Wraps (Gloves) - Your Curses also apply a stacking 6% Chill for 3 seconds
Deathmark Bindings (Gloves) - Hunter's Mark applies Deathmark at 10 stacks
Shadowgate Treads (Boots) - While standing on Desecrated Ground, your Dodge Roll becomes a Shadow Dash
Witchsteps (Boots) - While standing on your Desecrated Ground, Dodge Roll consumes that ground and becomes a Blink
Ebonwake Greaves (Boots) - Desecration creates Desecrated Ground that moves with you
Soulspire Aegis (Shield) - 50% chance on Block or Parry to apply 1 stack of Wicked Resonance for 6 seconds to nearby enemies. 100% chance while dual-wielding
The Black Oath (Helmet) - Your Curses have 30% increased effect
Sable Reservoir (Belt) - +100 Max Shadow Offering
Abyssal Girdle (Belt) - You ignore weapon requirements for Abyssal Path
Jewelry
Galvanic Reliquary (Amulet) - Your Desecrated Ground inflicts 1 stack of Charged each second
Rotbinder (Ring) - Your Desecrated Ground inflicts 1 stack of Poison each second
Witchpyre (Ring) - Your Desecrated Ground inflicts 5% Burn each second for 2.5 seconds, up to 75% Burn
TALENTS
Valkyrion - Mystic - Ki Blast Technique (Renamed)
Formerly Sun Soul Technique
Ki Blast Projectiles now inflict damage as a Melee Hit, no longer as a Spell Hit
Heavy attacks produce piercing Ki Blasts
Increased projectile speed by 50%
Reduced projectile size to prevent occluding vision during gameplay
New icon
Cerridwen
Mutual Mending: Now applies to all Minions
Horde: Added: 30% chance to instead summon 3 minions
FLASKS
New Flask Effect - Alacrity (4 Points): Increases Cooldown Speed by 30% for 4 seconds
MISCELLANEOUS
New Shadow Offering bar in UI
Improved VFX for Desecrated Ground
Improved filter handling in shop
BUG FIXES
Fixed all known spawning issues in multiplayer
Fixed Arcane Duplication not applying to arrows
Fixed out of combat regen not activating after resurrection
Fixed training dummies sometimes showing negative DPS values in multiplayer
Changed files in this update