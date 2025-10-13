Bug fixes:
Volume slider is now logarithmic
Tower Defense no longer causes a crash
Clients can now score points in the car game
PowerUps now despawn correctly
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Bug fixes:
Volume slider is now logarithmic
Tower Defense no longer causes a crash
Clients can now score points in the car game
PowerUps now despawn correctly
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update