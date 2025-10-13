 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20373944 Edited 13 October 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Volume slider is now logarithmic

  • Tower Defense no longer causes a crash

  • Clients can now score points in the car game

  • PowerUps now despawn correctly

