13 October 2025 Build 20373855 Edited 13 October 2025 – 19:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Recent Updates:

  • Added more to the environments on "Day Dream", "Ocean Proof", and "The Following"

  • Fixed a few bugs regarding players getting outside the maps

  • Updated the Unity Version the game runs on due to recent security concerns

  • Made the VenomGnatGames Intro skippable by pressing any key

  • Increased the speed of the scroll bar in the level select menu when using your mouse wheel

  • Added coyote time for jumping (many players had problems when they got close to an edge the game wouldn't allow the player to jump)

  • Fixed the pause menu not showing up sometimes, usually resulting in the player having to press the escape key twice to open it up

  • Fixed a bug in "The Following" where the mouse cursor won't go away until you click resume in your pause menu

  • Lowered the fog intensity in "The Following"

  • Added a running option for the spider player controller in "The following"

  • Corrected the text in some levels where in the pause menu the first option says "Play" instead of "Resume"

  • Changed the VenomGnatGames intro (this isn't final, might revert back to the old one depending on feedback)

  • And of course, the biggest addition to this update: GERMAN LOCALIZATION!

