Recent Updates:

Added more to the environments on "Day Dream", "Ocean Proof", and "The Following"

Fixed a few bugs regarding players getting outside the maps

Updated the Unity Version the game runs on due to recent security concerns

Made the VenomGnatGames Intro skippable by pressing any key

Increased the speed of the scroll bar in the level select menu when using your mouse wheel

Added coyote time for jumping (many players had problems when they got close to an edge the game wouldn't allow the player to jump)

Fixed the pause menu not showing up sometimes, usually resulting in the player having to press the escape key twice to open it up

Fixed a bug in "The Following" where the mouse cursor won't go away until you click resume in your pause menu

Lowered the fog intensity in "The Following"

Added a running option for the spider player controller in "The following"

Corrected the text in some levels where in the pause menu the first option says "Play" instead of "Resume"

Changed the VenomGnatGames intro (this isn't final, might revert back to the old one depending on feedback)