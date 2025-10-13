Enemy Balancing
• "Challenge" enemy health factor is now 0.8 (was 0.85)
• "Beginner" enemy health factor is now 0.5 (was 0.85)
Fix
• Fixed a bug where the player could take damage outside enemy areas during the boss’s Random Lightning Storm
• Fixed an issue where the boss animation wasn’t correctly resetting after the Screen Laser attack
Others
• Laser and enemy area warnings are now more clearly highlighted
• Removed random pitch variation from the boss’s Laser Rain attack
Patch Notes (build: 1310251920)
