Hello Kabonk-ers! We are happy to announce our first major patch since we went public and we are quite excited with everything so far!

First or all, a thank you... Most of our initial players are our friends and they have been really supportive!

Check out this awesome gift we got at our 'release party'!

But now that other good stuff!

We added a new brick - meet, toggle!

A brick that is only temporary disabled. This can work both in your favor as against you. Use it wisely!

Make it fun if possible - We increased the flow of bonus level 4.

We have to admit something... We never were able to beat this level. Maybe we are not good enough but may it was either too hard or too boring. Or both. We fixed that.

We fixed a soft lock while entering the lobby - Thanks M

We added a relax mode! - take it easy

Original we had the idea of adding a Stoner Simple mode in the game. A more relaxing experience. What it does is making the balls not vary in speed. Relaxing. Shout out to streamer "Cerebral Palsy Gaming" for motivating us to add it.

Uff, I still suck at this level...

We fixed animation for shoot and explosive brick - no more frame independent!

We added and improved some translations - and there is still more work to do!

We have improved level 41 and 45 with the new bricks - keep the boring parts out of the game...

Fixed a issue where players were unable to beat Level 50 - the most important level... Thanks L.

We fixed a issue where music stopped playing after turning of master volume. Thanks C!

Also, checkout the Kabonk!'s review by The Nerdy Type! It is a fun read.

As always, until the next one!

Thanks.