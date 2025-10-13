 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20373741 Edited 13 October 2025 – 19:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Reality Break hotfix v1.1.1.1 has gone live.

Stability

  • Addressed a save/load stability issue with certain pre-v1.1 metagame profile saves. (dev note: this could, for example, prevent Playing a newly-created pilot)

Quality of Life

  • Prime Unique items dropped in space now show a unique label and visual effect.

Bug fixes

  • fixed guaranteed affixes on Epic+ items not benefiting from Prime Unique's affix range increase and range compression

  • fixed "hold <input> to delete profile" showing incorrect glyph on gamepad

  • fixed loadout stat boost being cleared from a secondary loadout item if dragging and dropping an item to equip it over that secondary item

  • fixed item Affix Type rewrite options starting with the second one not upgrading in value when the item's rarity was rewritten

  • fixed low-level unique items sometimes generating certain affixes with zero affix value, such as Siphon Energy

  • fixed Hyper Mode Duration affix

  • fixed Rarity rewrite often not granting additional rewrite paths

  • fixed Rarity rewrite not improving an item's Crafting Budget

  • fixed rewriting Rarity to a unique item not granting additional random affixes, only defined ones

  • fixed broken values for Unique Modifier rewrite paths after rewriting the Rarity of a unique item

  • fixed Affix Operator rewrite path values not updating on Rarity rewrite

  • fixed Survival missions not playing the map music

  • fixed regression with Epic Swarmer weapon Salvo no longer homing toward locked-on targets

Changed files in this update

