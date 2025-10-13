Reality Break hotfix v1.1.1.1 has gone live.

Addressed a save/load stability issue with certain pre-v1.1 metagame profile saves. (dev note: this could, for example, prevent Playing a newly-created pilot)

Prime Unique items dropped in space now show a unique label and visual effect.

fixed guaranteed affixes on Epic+ items not benefiting from Prime Unique's affix range increase and range compression

fixed "hold <input> to delete profile" showing incorrect glyph on gamepad

fixed loadout stat boost being cleared from a secondary loadout item if dragging and dropping an item to equip it over that secondary item

fixed item Affix Type rewrite options starting with the second one not upgrading in value when the item's rarity was rewritten

fixed low-level unique items sometimes generating certain affixes with zero affix value, such as Siphon Energy

fixed Hyper Mode Duration affix

fixed Rarity rewrite often not granting additional rewrite paths

fixed Rarity rewrite not improving an item's Crafting Budget

fixed rewriting Rarity to a unique item not granting additional random affixes, only defined ones

fixed broken values for Unique Modifier rewrite paths after rewriting the Rarity of a unique item

fixed Affix Operator rewrite path values not updating on Rarity rewrite

fixed Survival missions not playing the map music