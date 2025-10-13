Reality Break hotfix v1.1.1.1 has gone live.
Stability
Addressed a save/load stability issue with certain pre-v1.1 metagame profile saves. (dev note: this could, for example, prevent Playing a newly-created pilot)
Quality of Life
Prime Unique items dropped in space now show a unique label and visual effect.
Bug fixes
fixed guaranteed affixes on Epic+ items not benefiting from Prime Unique's affix range increase and range compression
fixed "hold <input> to delete profile" showing incorrect glyph on gamepad
fixed loadout stat boost being cleared from a secondary loadout item if dragging and dropping an item to equip it over that secondary item
fixed item Affix Type rewrite options starting with the second one not upgrading in value when the item's rarity was rewritten
fixed low-level unique items sometimes generating certain affixes with zero affix value, such as Siphon Energy
fixed Hyper Mode Duration affix
fixed Rarity rewrite often not granting additional rewrite paths
fixed Rarity rewrite not improving an item's Crafting Budget
fixed rewriting Rarity to a unique item not granting additional random affixes, only defined ones
fixed broken values for Unique Modifier rewrite paths after rewriting the Rarity of a unique item
fixed Affix Operator rewrite path values not updating on Rarity rewrite
fixed Survival missions not playing the map music
fixed regression with Epic Swarmer weapon Salvo no longer homing toward locked-on targets
Changed files in this update