[Fix] First load after update took too long
[Fix] Mouse cursor disappeared when returning from the ending screen to the start screen
[Fix] Incorrect H sound effects
[Tweak] Reduced enemy detection range
[Change] All outfits unlocked
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
[Fix] First load after update took too long
[Fix] Mouse cursor disappeared when returning from the ending screen to the start screen
[Fix] Incorrect H sound effects
[Tweak] Reduced enemy detection range
[Change] All outfits unlocked
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update