 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Systemic War Demo
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20373732 Edited 13 October 2025 – 20:33:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Fix] First load after update took too long

[Fix] Mouse cursor disappeared when returning from the ending screen to the start screen

[Fix] Incorrect H sound effects

[Tweak] Reduced enemy detection range

[Change] All outfits unlocked

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3771571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link