13 October 2025 Build 20373698 Edited 13 October 2025 – 17:59:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed the corrupted save file error that caused the game to be unplayable
* Game performance is improved
* Chinese characters are added for localization and language

