A small update for today!



Skaldsong 1.4.1:

=========

- Adjusted faction currency modification logic.

- Adjusted multi-line text fields to by default have more idle max lines.

- Fixed UI scaling not appropriately scaling the side bar in the game settings.

- Fixed game master input sending the input when editing the text.

- Fixed a crash that can happen when summing up currency in the quest info window.

- Fixed a crash that happened from the image input in the character generate window not resetting properly.