 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20373684 Edited 13 October 2025 – 17:52:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small update for today!

Skaldsong 1.4.1:

=========

- Adjusted faction currency modification logic.

- Adjusted multi-line text fields to by default have more idle max lines.

- Fixed UI scaling not appropriately scaling the side bar in the game settings.

- Fixed game master input sending the input when editing the text.

- Fixed a crash that can happen when summing up currency in the quest info window.

- Fixed a crash that happened from the image input in the character generate window not resetting properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3808551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link