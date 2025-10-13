A small update for today!
Skaldsong 1.4.1:
=========
- Adjusted faction currency modification logic.
- Adjusted multi-line text fields to by default have more idle max lines.
- Fixed UI scaling not appropriately scaling the side bar in the game settings.
- Fixed game master input sending the input when editing the text.
- Fixed a crash that can happen when summing up currency in the quest info window.
- Fixed a crash that happened from the image input in the character generate window not resetting properly.
Changed files in this update