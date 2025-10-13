Looks like a small update, but it was actually so hard
Friend System
You can right click a character to add a friend if they are online
You can enter a friend code to add a friend async
Improvements and Fixes
Map can be zoomed in/out with mouse wheel
Map rotation can be toggled
Attempt to fix bond bugs (let me know if its still happening)
Safeguards / fix for random storage wipe issue
[Update 0.5.4]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update