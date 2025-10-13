 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20373671
Update notes via Steam Community
Looks like a small update, but it was actually so hard

Friend System
You can right click a character to add a friend if they are online
You can enter a friend code to add a friend async

Improvements and Fixes
Map can be zoomed in/out with mouse wheel
Map rotation can be toggled
Attempt to fix bond bugs (let me know if its still happening)
Safeguards / fix for random storage wipe issue

Changed files in this update

Depot 3918511
