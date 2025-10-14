Thank you for playing "SKY THE SCRAPER".

The following updates have been implemented in this patch.

Update Details

Addressed Unity engine vulnerability

Fixed an issue where the route branching in the “Last Resort” scenario did not function correctly

Added a tutorial message regarding shift changes

Fixed a bug where the hit range of “Leap Splash” would shrink when used repeatedly

Changed the illumination method of “Searchlight” to an all-directional system

Fixed a bug where the cursor disappeared during language selection at game start

Fixed a bug where, when equipping the Future Shard “Accident Defense,” all performance evaluation values for falls became zero

If you encounter any other issues or have feedback, please share them with us on the forums or social media.

— The SKY THE SCRAPER Team