The following updates have been implemented in this patch.
Update Details
Addressed Unity engine vulnerability
Fixed an issue where the route branching in the “Last Resort” scenario did not function correctly
Added a tutorial message regarding shift changes
Fixed a bug where the hit range of “Leap Splash” would shrink when used repeatedly
Changed the illumination method of “Searchlight” to an all-directional system
Fixed a bug where the cursor disappeared during language selection at game start
Fixed a bug where, when equipping the Future Shard “Accident Defense,” all performance evaluation values for falls became zero
If you encounter any other issues or have feedback, please share them with us on the forums or social media.
