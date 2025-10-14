 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20373452 Edited 14 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing "SKY THE SCRAPER".

The following updates have been implemented in this patch.

Update Details

  • Addressed Unity engine vulnerability

  • Fixed an issue where the route branching in the “Last Resort” scenario did not function correctly

  • Added a tutorial message regarding shift changes

  • Fixed a bug where the hit range of “Leap Splash” would shrink when used repeatedly

  • Changed the illumination method of “Searchlight” to an all-directional system

  • Fixed a bug where the cursor disappeared during language selection at game start

  • Fixed a bug where, when equipping the Future Shard “Accident Defense,” all performance evaluation values for falls became zero

If you encounter any other issues or have feedback, please share them with us on the forums or social media.

The SKY THE SCRAPER Team

