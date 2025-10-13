 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20373413 Edited 14 October 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Reverted the change from 1.4.0: "Entering jumpsquat will now clear the shield buffer"

    • This change was intended to prevent accidental wavedashes when using two shield buttons, but it unintentionally caused the timing for buffered wavedashes to be more strict, resulting in players getting just a jump when they wanted a wavedash. For now, we are fully reverting this change, but we will continue looking into the issue some players have with accidental wavedashes when using two shield buttons.

  • Fixed a white screen in the main menu that could occur after previewing an item in the store.

New Skin: Badger Princess Fleet

Looking for some costumed fun that's not as spooky as the rest of our TIERS OF TERROR skins and palettes? You can now pick up the Badger Princess Fleet skin in the Bucks shop for 1000 AB. This fun and fancy skin was concepted and created for an anonymous backer from our "Skin in the Game" Kickstarter tier, and is now available for everyone else to add to their collection.

