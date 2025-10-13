Hunters, Prey… the moment has arrived.

We’re thrilled to finally invite you into the Carnival! The Carnival Hunt demo is now live as part of Steam Next Fest (October 13–20).

Step right up, Hunters and Prey — The Carnival is dressing for Halloween, and The Magician has a new trick up his tattered sleeve. During the Steam Festival, you'll have the chance to unlock the MAG-O-LANTERN — a blazing, pumpkin-headed exclusive skin for The Magician. Earn your pieces before the curtain falls:

Level 1: Pants,

Level 3: Jacket,

Level 5: Hat — complete the transformation

This Festival Challenge is live only during the Steam Festival. When the lights go out, it's gone forever. No reruns. No encore.

So play while the shadows dance and claim your MAG-O-LANTERN before the Carnival closes its gates.



The show has begun… see you inside the Carnival.