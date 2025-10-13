 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20373244 Edited 13 October 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's update looks large, but is actually pretty minor. This update fixes a glitch that was preventing the "Grade A" achievement from triggering after scoring an A rank. If you successfully fulfilled the requirement previously, the achievement should pop automatically when starting the game.

I have also rebuilt the game using the newest Unity editor version in order to patch out a potential vulnerability within the Unity engine, as per their suggestion. (This is the reason for the large size of the update, so I apologize for that). Let me know if you notice any unusual side effects suddenly appearing with the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3640851
