 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20373195 Edited 14 October 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

We're not expecting to add any additional content to Milestone 6 at this point, and we're hoping to release this onto the public branch towards the end of this week (assuming we can fix the remaining bugs we're working through, and not too many more bugs are encountered). So please do let us know if you encounter any serious problems while playing!

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a crash that would occur if you hovered over a weapon tile in the tactical combat (i.e. when the weapon tooltip would spawn).

  • Fixed aliens with burst fire weapons (Servitors, Cyberdrones, Sebillians, etc) being unable to attack.

  • Fixed the tutorial getting stuck in the air combat interception section due to the afterburners toggle not working correctly.

  • Fixed a number of outdated text strings (such as the Agent Interrogation stating that it provides +150 OP, rather than +50).

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 20373195
Xenonauts 2 Content Depot 538031
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link