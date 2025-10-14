This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

We're not expecting to add any additional content to Milestone 6 at this point, and we're hoping to release this onto the public branch towards the end of this week (assuming we can fix the remaining bugs we're working through, and not too many more bugs are encountered). So please do let us know if you encounter any serious problems while playing!

Bugfixes: