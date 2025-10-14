This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
We're not expecting to add any additional content to Milestone 6 at this point, and we're hoping to release this onto the public branch towards the end of this week (assuming we can fix the remaining bugs we're working through, and not too many more bugs are encountered). So please do let us know if you encounter any serious problems while playing!
Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash that would occur if you hovered over a weapon tile in the tactical combat (i.e. when the weapon tooltip would spawn).
Fixed aliens with burst fire weapons (Servitors, Cyberdrones, Sebillians, etc) being unable to attack.
Fixed the tutorial getting stuck in the air combat interception section due to the afterburners toggle not working correctly.
Fixed a number of outdated text strings (such as the Agent Interrogation stating that it provides +150 OP, rather than +50).
Changed depots in experimental branch