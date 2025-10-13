 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20373128 Edited 13 October 2025 – 17:59:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dive into a dark, labyrinth-like location where the protagonist now uses a new light source to navigate through the shadows.

The Reaper AI has been improved: it now patrols, moves through corridors, and is slightly faster. You can hide from it in certain spots, adding tension and strategy to your journey. This chapter introduces new gameplay elements while maintaining the horror atmosphere. Standard improvements to sound, visuals, and optimization have been applied, and further updates will be implemented based on player feedback.

