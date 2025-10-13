Hello Guardians,

With Update 1.1.1, we are launching the Halloween event in the game.

I would also like to inform you about an important update.

A recently identified security vulnerability within Unity has been spotted, and while there is currently no evidence of impact on users, I take all relevant steps to ensure you’re on the latest and safest version of the game.

To keep you safe, I've released a new patch that addresses the issue. Please update your game as soon as possible to stay protected.

You can read more about it here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01