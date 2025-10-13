 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20373084 Edited 13 October 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 2.4.4 - Patch 4

Changes:

  • Major performance boost when multiple mods are installed

  • Improved performance when handling many chatbot messages

  • Slight performance gain for Dance Player

  • Reworked internal code for overall optimization

  • Updated color theme options for better consistency

  • Fixed several issues with old color theme sliders that caused UI color glitches

  • Fixed performance issues on high-end PCs

  • Fixed loading issues with mods

  • Reduced load time for custom dances

