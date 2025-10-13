MateEngine 2.4.4 - Patch 4
Changes:
Major performance boost when multiple mods are installed
Improved performance when handling many chatbot messages
Slight performance gain for Dance Player
Reworked internal code for overall optimization
Updated color theme options for better consistency
Fixed several issues with old color theme sliders that caused UI color glitches
Fixed performance issues on high-end PCs
Fixed loading issues with mods
Reduced load time for custom dances
Changed files in this update