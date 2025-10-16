 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20373067 Edited 16 October 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This minor Quality of Life update focuses on backend stability to help us prepare ahead of the upcoming Battlefield 6 Season 1 update.

  • Minor backend updates improving stability ahead of Season 1 update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2807961
  • Loading history…
DLC 3348420 Depot 2807962
  • Loading history…
DLC 3348440 Depot 2807963
  • Loading history…
DLC 3348480 Depot 2807964
  • Loading history…
DLC 3348470 Depot 2807965
  • Loading history…
DLC 3348410 Depot 2807966
  • Loading history…
DLC 3348430 Depot 2807967
  • Loading history…
DLC 3348450 Depot 2807968
  • Loading history…
DLC 3348490 Depot 2807969
  • Loading history…
DLC 3348460 Depot 2807971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link