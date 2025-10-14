Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition v2.0 - Free Autumn Update

- Update Size: ~330MB -

The time is upon us, my Liege! Autumn has arrived and with it comes the eagerly-awaited Crusader DE Autumn Update! So dust off your armour, sharpen your steel and charge into the fray!

NEW CONTENT:

The Reptilian Regent has arrived!

Battle this bloodthirsty and bitter Lord of the marshes in Custom Skirmish, or challenge his tyranny in the badlands of the Upper Nile in the new Economic Campaign, The Realm of the Crocodile.

Free Map Pack

In this Update’s Map Pack, we have added three new maps for you to besiege and battle across:

On an island split into two halves, band together or descend into Skirmish chaos across the 600x map - Castaways

Fight for control over a limited space in the PvP-style 500x Balanced Skirmish Map - Temple Island

Enjoy rich resources and lush land in the 700x Freebuild map - The Thirsty Trail

Improved CPU Sieging Behaviour

With this update comes improved CPU Sieging Behaviour! For Multiplayer and Custom Skirmishes, this can be enabled in the advanced options section. In the Classic Trails (and in Sands of Time when the “Remove time requirements for Sands of Time trails” setting is enabled) this new behaviour is enabled when hard and very hard settings are used.

Balanced-Focused Advanced Settings for Custom Skirmish and Multiplayer

So you can Skirmish exactly the way you want, we have added a bunch of hotly requested new Advanced Settings to Custom Skirmish and Multiplayer. Pre-Built Enemy CPU Castles on match start, Uncapped Peasants, Faster Peasant Spawning, Optimised Fletchers, Rebalanced Horse Archers, and more!

Difficulty Settings across Historical Campaigns, Classic Trails and Sands of Time

Want to experience the Campaigns with more of a challenge, or looking to make things a little easier? Difficulty Levels have been added to most Historical Campaign Missions, the Classic Trails, as well as all Sands of Time Missions. To access the Sands of Time difficulty levels, you need enable the “Remove time requirements for Sands of Time trails” setting

Randomised Custom Skirmish Setup

Want to leave your fate in the hands of the dice in a truly randomised challenge? Look no further! We have added the hotly requested Randomised Setup to Custom Skirmish. You can modify parameters to set the level of randomisation to your liking, for example, limiting the possible map pool to only Official maps, or enabling Random Advanced Options to let RNG decide which troops and buildings you’ll have access to.

Coat of Arms System

You have been asking, and we have listened: We have added a brand new Coat of Arms editor, available in the settings. This new system will allow you to show the world exactly what type of Lord you are, pledge your allegiance to your favourite Crusader CPU Lords (we see you, Rat fans!), or just look very, very cool.

Co-Op Game Setup in Multiplayer

You can now easily set up Co-Op only games in Multiplayer, where both you and another player are automatically set to be allied against all CPU Lords. This comes with access to all the Advanced Multiplayer Settings and Maps, allowing for a heavily customisable Co-Op experience. When browsing the multiplayer lobbies, look out for the new icon representing Co-Op MP Games!

Multiplayer System Improvements - Less Crashes and Resyncs

We have continued to work at improving multiplayer, and in this update we have found and fixed a cause of crashes that would occur after resyncs. We have also found and fixed a cause of continuous resyncs which would trigger at the start of a game.



Please note that you will only see Multiplayer lobbies of other players on the exact same version of the game as you. People make sure you're on the latest version if you'd like to play Multiplayer.

Hungry for more? Here are all full list of changes coming!



Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition - Autumn Update v2.0

- Full Patch Notes

Further Additions, Changes and Fixes (as not mentioned above):

ADDITIONS

The Marshal and Emperor Frederick will now purchase weapons in Custom Skirmish, Multiplayer, the Historical Campaigns new to Crusader Definitive Edition, and all Sands of Time missions

Added Stance behaviour to the Bedouin Healer Unit: they will now move towards people slightly outside of range on their own. In Defensive Stance they will move a couple of tiles, and in Aggressive Stance they will move several tiles.

The Healer can also now heal CPU or player Allies. This will occur by default in Co-Op, and is available as an optional setting in Multiplayer and Custom Skirmish.

Added ability for the Co-Op host to swap the starting positions in Co-Op

Added disabling use of Moat, as a Buildings setting in the Multiplayer Advanced Settings

Added “Attack Here” hotkey

Added an option in Freebuild mode, enabling Defeat upon your Lord dying.

Added a notification pip to the "talk to allies" button, to show when you have received an ally request

Added a new “add random CPU Lord” button when selecting CPU Lords in Custom Skirmish and Multiplayer

Added a notification of when you have hit the unit cap, but try to make more troops

Added buttons allowing you to hide Co-Op trail progress with other Players & CPU Lords

Added more rollover descriptions to settings in the Advanced Options in Multiplayer Lobbies

Added a setting to mute all text from other players, at all points in the game

Added a popup to confirm you want to disband your troops, to avoid accidentally disbanding your entire army at critical moments. This popup can be disabled if unwanted.

Added a notification when trying to select a military building during peacetime

New Map Editor hotkey added: The "Editor Show Connections" hotkey defaults to alt-C, and shows connection zones on the tile map. This allows the map creator to easily see what's connected and what's not.

Engineers will now making a digging SFX when digging moats





CHANGES

The Abbot no longer destroys his Cathedral when panicking

Changes to how moat and walkable vegetation (shrubs/cacti) interacts: In game, moat placement will not remove it, but the pre-moat will go over them. When moat is dug, it will remove walkable veg. In the Map Editor, moat placement will remove walkable veg.

Updated the UI of Weapons Buildings, to make it very clear that you can shift+click to change the weapon production output across ALL buildings of that type at once (if you didn’t know, now you know!)

Enabling the “Remove time requirements for Sands of Time trails” setting now also allows cheat keys to be used during Sands of Time (note that this setting also disables leaderboard placement/functionality!)

Updated the campaign map illustrations for the Historical Campaign “Saladin’s Conquest”, to better represent the factions involved

Updated Objectives of Skirmish-Style Historical Campaign Missions

Added a sound effect when adding gold in Freebuild

Tweaked the Freebuild Setup Panel

In a previous update, we fixed a visual Bug when placing rocks over walls - however, this bug could be used by Map Designers to create some very cool visual effects! This is now back in, in a slightly different way: if you hold shift as you place the rock, it will create the 'bug' visual effect

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with the order in which the CPU Lords would sell goods, which would then negatively affect their economy

Fixed a bug where the bodies of dead Units would be left on the ground after they were killed, which in some cases caused crashes

Fixed a bug where more troops could be hired than intended in non-extreme games, surpassing the Unit Cap

Fixed a bug where loading a save made just a few seconds after a mission started, would trigger a defeat

Fixed an issue where, when commanding troops, the FPS would drop significantly and the troops would slow down

Fixed bug that would cause the game to close when inviting a friend who does not have the game open to a multiplayer match.

Fixed visual for Fire Ballista destruction in multiplayer

Fixed a gap in the UI of the main HUD



Map Editor Fixes:

Fixed a bug in the Map Editor that made it look as though certain very steep slopes were traversable by troops, when they were actually not routable



Campaign & CPU Lord Fixes:

Fixed a bug causing Co-Op Mission 5 to crash

Fixed a bug where The Kings Crusade Mission 5, “Jaffa Recaptured”, would sometimes not end

In Mission 59 of the Classic Trails, the Abbot's Castle would be blocked in when his moat was completed. This has now been fixed.

One of the Lionheart’s Castles was missing Ballista, this has now been fixed

The Classic Trail Completion Video was not affected by the volume settings. This is now fixed.

Fixed a bug where clicking continue on a final mission on Skirmish Masters wouldn’t play the Trail Completion Video



Localisation Fixes:

Fixes across multiple Localisations

As always, thank you so much for playing Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition!