Hey everyone!

We have exciting news to share with the entire community!

Today, we start the co-creation of a minor faction that will be 99.99% based on your ideas (as far as possible)🌠

Showtime!​

🔮 Minor Faction Co-Creation

Minor factions are all over Saiadha, and they are really different from each other, from the visual part to the gameplay. All of them have a unique story and background that determine how they interact with the player and the world itself.

There is no need to have all the numbers and details around a minor faction; just the name, their lore, and the overall gameplay is more than enough for us to start working. Perhaps, after this first initial idea, other players might suggest additional effects or details!

✨ Mandatory Part ✨​

NAME [Mandatory] INSPIRED BY [Optional] In case inspired by El1 minor faction, perhaps ES2? ORIGIN Are they from Saiadha? from elsewhere? LORE

(Backstory, personality, are they natives to Saiadha?, what are their motivations, etc.) [Mandatory]

​

GAMEPLAY ARCHETYPE [🕊️ Needs to be Peaceful minor faction]



Here, you can provide basic information on how you envision the minor faction to work (without entering into all details)

Example > Okay, their population is well-known traders, and they improve how players interact with luxury resources. Their units are all about crits,

etc, etc. PACIFICATION QUESTS [Mandatory > You can share an overall idea or go into details for 2 or 3 quests]

When we mention it needs to be peaceful, we refer to the distinction between a hostile/peaceful minor faction. In this case, it needs to be the second option as we currently have more aggressive ones (so it's a matter of balancing)

Submissions Here

⚠️ The team reserves the right to make adaptations to make them feasible

📅 SCHEDULE

Gameplay Phase

Gameplay Contest > 14 Oct - 26 Oct

Gameplay Vote > 30 Oct - 11 Nov

Visual Phase

Visual Contest > 17 Nov - 30 Nov

Visual Vote > 4 Dec - 14 Dec





Engage and upvote the ideas you like the most!

Apart from sharing your idea about the minor faction, it is time to vote for those that you also consider could be really cool to be added to the game!

You can upvote any ideas by clicking here

Selection process

We will keep an eye on those ideas that are gathering more enthusiasm/interest from the community, and we will select 4 ideas.

Internally, we will organize a "Dev pick" to select 1 idea that the team will consider that would be nice to have (perhaps the wildest one?).

We cannot wait to see your crazy ideas!

Have a nice day!