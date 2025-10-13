 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20372955 Edited 13 October 2025 – 16:59:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey All

Thanks for checking out Rocks In Space and providing some valuable feedback ! I have updated the movement to follow the mouse and provide a better experience on desktop. Also included are several bug fixes related to the music/sound systems as well as some save/load errors.

The current save file had to be wiped ( sorry ! ) but this shouldn't be an issue going forward.

Thank you !

T

