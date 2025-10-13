Hey All
Thanks for checking out Rocks In Space and providing some valuable feedback ! I have updated the movement to follow the mouse and provide a better experience on desktop. Also included are several bug fixes related to the music/sound systems as well as some save/load errors.
The current save file had to be wiped ( sorry ! ) but this shouldn't be an issue going forward.
Thank you !
T
Launch Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey All
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 4037591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update