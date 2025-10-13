一些改动
1.修改了宝石词条等属性计算方式改成为加算
2.商城内添加了改名卡
3.游戏设置菜单里添加了自定义图片功能打开后可以去游戏目录下找到你想替换的图片或者立绘不要替换源文件直接把你的图片丢进去 xxx.png就行
暗影地牢改动
1.最大层数修改为3000层
2.每层的奖励全部翻倍！！！！！
！！◆◆◆黑耀龙姬·红莲◆◆◆！！ 相关改动
1.暗影塔添加了黑耀龙姬·红莲的第二个专属
