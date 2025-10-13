 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20372797 Edited 13 October 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, dear Deer Heroes!

This time, we’ve implemented an update with bug fixes and balance adjustments.

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the Iron Ball skill could be obtained without meeting the required Time Attack conditions.

Balance Adjustments

We have adjusted the damage balance on some stages:

  • Reduced the damage of certain multi-hit attacks that made it too easy to take continuous hits.

  • Increased the damage of special/major attacks to make them more rewarding.

[Affected Stages]

  • Magician Gorozo I - III

  • Tower-kun's Request II

That’s all for now!
If you find any other bugs or issues, please feel free to report them in the community.

Deerchaos！🦌✨

