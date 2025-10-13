 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20372709 Edited 13 October 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for playing The Spiral. This is another small patch to fix a new round of issues. Also, if you didn't already know, The Spiral's original soundtrack is now on Steam!

  • Reduced the damage from the Bishop of Nihility's yellow projectiles so a single volley in the first phase is no longer fatal
  • Fixed rendering issues for Bantam Blitz, Elemental Staff, Hemotaph, Lodestone, and Ceremonial Halberd when using a custom FOV
  • Fixed the "transfer perk" button being shown without a perk selected in the perk transfer menus
  • Fixed being able to move items into the inventory of the Statue of Omens by using "quick transfer"
  • Fixed some items dropping with redundant perks (e.g. Elemental Staff dropping with both "Ice Affinity" and "Phase XI")

Changed files in this update

Depot 2577024
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link