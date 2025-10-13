- Reduced the damage from the Bishop of Nihility's yellow projectiles so a single volley in the first phase is no longer fatal
- Fixed rendering issues for Bantam Blitz, Elemental Staff, Hemotaph, Lodestone, and Ceremonial Halberd when using a custom FOV
- Fixed the "transfer perk" button being shown without a perk selected in the perk transfer menus
- Fixed being able to move items into the inventory of the Statue of Omens by using "quick transfer"
- Fixed some items dropping with redundant perks (e.g. Elemental Staff dropping with both "Ice Affinity" and "Phase XI")
Update 10/13
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for playing The Spiral. This is another small patch to fix a new round of issues. Also, if you didn't already know, The Spiral's original soundtrack is now on Steam!
