This post doubles as a cross-promotion for the demo of our new game "Frost and Glory" and a bugfix update for Cursebreaker.
Frost and Glory demo is now live and free to play!
Continuing on what we posted last week, Frost and Glory demo is now live and free to play! It's another game we've been working on, which makes use of the bones of Cursebreaker, but stretches them to a slightly different gameplay experience.
Frost and Glory is a singleplayer open-world RPG, where you complete quests, fight your way through dungeon-like challenges and level up stats & abilities in a cheery winter-fantasy sports competition.
If you enjoyed your time in Cursebreaker, we think you'll like this too.
Give the demo a spin here:
Today's Hotfix
Today we're pushing live a bugfix update for Cursebreaker. This update's quite important, as it patches the recently discovered security vulnerability on games built with Unity, which was quickly mitigated by Steam too, but through this update it's patched on our end as well. Due to the urgent need to deliver the security patch, we wrapped up work on a few fixes and rolled them into the update - you'll find the full patch notes below.
Next on Agenda for Cursebreaker
We'll continue looking at the list of bugs and issues in the game and apply fixes where we can. Additionally we'll get progressing on the much talked about Dragon Quest and we may post some teasers in the upcoming months as and when we get something cool to share.
Plans for the Dragon Quest currently consist of a longer quest chain that starts with the discovery of a threat from a terrifying old dragon, falsely believed to have been long since vanquished... The quests will have you traveling to various dungeons hidden all across the game map in search of the weapons and armor of the last Dragon Slayer.
Only after acquiring all the appropriate armaments of the Dragon Slayer will you finally be ready to face the ancient dragon itself! With the dragon encounter, we're aiming to create more of a fair, skill-based combat experience that couldn't so much be brute forced through high skill and gear levels.
As ever, the implementation of a new quest also brings with it new unique items and gear.
But that's all we have for today, more news to follow at a later date - happy gaming!
Full patchnotes:
Updated Unity version (Security Update https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01)
The mysterious infinitely duplicating villager in Timberwell has been quietly gotten rid of (we literally could not figure out what caused him to behave in such a way or how to fix him, he definitely must have consumed the power of some otherworldly grimoire).
Removed random interactable objects from places in prologue manor that couldn't be reached.
Sitting on benches in Haywind fort no longer causes you to sit facing the wall.
Spruce shade cemetery caretaker now has a few lines to call the player over.
Corrected the tooltip of Spellscroll: Weakness to indicate the real sorcery level required to use the item.
Fixed issues causing the quest locations for "Antique Wheels" and "The Squallstone Keep" to display at incorrect locations on the world map.
Depleted Imberite Ore incorrectly left behind the model of the veins while removing the model of the rock, this has now been fixed.
Tailfin Moss now correctly boosts experience gains while fishing Clearwater Salmon.
The game now recognizes Burned Skeletons, Spirit Horrors and Drawyn Spear as undead.
Adjusted combat stats for Timberwell cave trolls to be more in line with their indicated levels.
All Arakite in ratcliffe mines is now protected by a stone golem.
The ratcliffe stone golem combat stats are now much more appropriate for when the player encounters them.
Fixed a task icon remaining in place after completion in Ratcliffe village
Golem rock throw behavior was adjusted so that it happens more certainly when the player is at a distance from the golem, deals less damage, incapacitates for longer, and has a higher cooldown.
Mistywood Goblin combat stats were adjusted.
Bumped levels on some goblin item drops.
Fixed non-visible item descriptions on goblin craftables.
Few random typos in various quest dialogues were fixed.
Clipping/pathing issues around Haywind and Ratcliffe
Etherlight Ruins no longer walkthrough.
The journal entry for reforging the Dreamguard's armor should once again display correct information about the requirements for crafting the Dreamguard items.
Removed an odd, inaccessible spruce south of fenwater village.
Teleporters now have names for Etherlight Ruins, Forest's Heart, plus various others that were lacking them.
During the quest 'Historical Undertaking the II', quest related reply options now appear all throughout the dialogue of the shaman of prowler's thicket, instead of only when initiating conversation.
Eloria Mirvren was unintendedly still appearing atop the Silvermirror Throne after progressing her quest to the point where she teleports to the 'Hallowed Cave', this has now been fixed.
Applied a fix for quest marker for quest 'Something Suspicious' not appearing on the world map.
Adjusted combat stats on Tammi, the Forest's Heart.
Removed trees unnecessarily obscuring a path to the forest's heart after dealing with the roots obstacle.
Added an overview of Tammi's abilities into its inspect window.
Improved directions in some early quest journal entries.
