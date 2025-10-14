Greetings, adventurers!

This post doubles as a cross-promotion for the demo of our new game "Frost and Glory" and a bugfix update for Cursebreaker.

Frost and Glory demo is now live and free to play!

Continuing on what we posted last week, Frost and Glory demo is now live and free to play! It's another game we've been working on, which makes use of the bones of Cursebreaker, but stretches them to a slightly different gameplay experience.

Frost and Glory is a singleplayer open-world RPG, where you complete quests, fight your way through dungeon-like challenges and level up stats & abilities in a cheery winter-fantasy sports competition.

If you enjoyed your time in Cursebreaker, we think you'll like this too.

Give the demo a spin here:

Today's Hotfix

Today we're pushing live a bugfix update for Cursebreaker. This update's quite important, as it patches the recently discovered security vulnerability on games built with Unity, which was quickly mitigated by Steam too, but through this update it's patched on our end as well. Due to the urgent need to deliver the security patch, we wrapped up work on a few fixes and rolled them into the update - you'll find the full patch notes below.

Next on Agenda for Cursebreaker

We'll continue looking at the list of bugs and issues in the game and apply fixes where we can. Additionally we'll get progressing on the much talked about Dragon Quest and we may post some teasers in the upcoming months as and when we get something cool to share.

Plans for the Dragon Quest currently consist of a longer quest chain that starts with the discovery of a threat from a terrifying old dragon, falsely believed to have been long since vanquished... The quests will have you traveling to various dungeons hidden all across the game map in search of the weapons and armor of the last Dragon Slayer.

Only after acquiring all the appropriate armaments of the Dragon Slayer will you finally be ready to face the ancient dragon itself! With the dragon encounter, we're aiming to create more of a fair, skill-based combat experience that couldn't so much be brute forced through high skill and gear levels.

As ever, the implementation of a new quest also brings with it new unique items and gear.

But that's all we have for today, more news to follow at a later date - happy gaming!

Full patchnotes: