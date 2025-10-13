 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20372428 Edited 13 October 2025 – 16:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



English
[The Mages Guild]The light now stops blinking after you have passed the entrance area.
[The Mages Guild]The center area is now accessible. (The School of Element.)
[The Mages Guild]New story content when you enter the center area for the first time.
简体中文
【法师公会】在通过入口后，这里的灯光不会再闪烁变化。
【法师公会】中央区域（元素学院）可以进入。
【法师公会】首次进入中央区域现在有了新剧情。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/36285cf7
https://pastelink.net/9kgj3rog

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
