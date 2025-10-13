Update, Version 20251013
English
[The Mages Guild]The light now stops blinking after you have passed the entrance area.
[The Mages Guild]The center area is now accessible. (The School of Element.)
[The Mages Guild]New story content when you enter the center area for the first time.
简体中文
【法师公会】在通过入口后，这里的灯光不会再闪烁变化。
【法师公会】中央区域（元素学院）可以进入。
【法师公会】首次进入中央区域现在有了新剧情。
