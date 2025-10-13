The Cave of Dreams

Support trading with the shop's owner if they are in the shop, even when they are far from the counter.



Treat neutral creatures that visibly aggro to the player (with exclamation mark icon shown) or attack the player, even when player dodges, as a hostile enemy for the purposes of giving skill XP.



Mute music when game window loses focus, e.g. on alt+tab.



In the dream pane and level up pane primary, confirm, or confirm alt (keyboard E, Enter, Space by default) key presses initiate the continue action.



NPC Dialogue - When there's only 1 dialog response, allow selecting it with primary [E] or confirm [Enter] / [Space] keys, so that the player can plow through longer dialog sequences by mashing [E].



NPC Dialogue - Pressing numbers also continues NPC dialogue so that the you can continue through longer dialog exchanges after selecting the response by repeating the same key, e.g. [1].



Localization - large number of language support improvements & fixes, adding localization coverage and translations where they were missing.



Localization - Updated Chinese translation, which has now been 100% human reviewed (shout-out and big thank you to Rico).

Bug Fixes

Further improvements to dungeon generation, reducing completely already miniscule probability of dungeons having disconnected rooms.



Fixed possibility of an array out of bounds exception on farm dungeon generation.



Fixed Blooming Dread quest generating quest location on an overworld tile with already existing settlement or dungeon.



Fixed reflected damage (e.g. from attacking hardened Lamassu) not being processed, despite the hit splash being shown.



Fixed possibility of War Plans quest breaking due to inability to acquire one or more Gremlin War Plans.



Fixed small chance of exceptions on dungeon generation, in particular, with Gremlin dungeons.



Fixed possibility of cave dungeons being impossible to fully traverse due to stairs not spawning.



Fixed Gremlin Generals not dropping crowns, contrary to their sprite and their description.



Fixed player placed campsites removed if Sagohai's stolen staff happened to be placed in the same tile.



Fixed misaligned or floating objects caused by world scaling interaction.



Fixed possibility of some creatures and NPCs spawning in inaccessible positions. Before the fix it was possible for an innkeeper, governor, civilian, Leafborn civilian, cave hideout bandit, cave snake, cave golem, an enemy in a crypt, an enemy in a central room of Arallu temple, adventurer Durk or a generic adventurer in Trahasis temple, magic mushroom or a farmer to spawn in such a way as to be inaccessible to the player. Now such is no longer possible, all these cases should spawn in an accessible way



Fixed towns doors remaining locked after a battle. Additionally, added "battle_unlock" console command to fix saves where this bug already happened with doors in a permanently locked state.



Fixed issue to do with how the bonus Damage stat was calculated, causing some abilities to do less or more damage then intended.

What's Next?

Hello! Today's update extends the main quest with a new dungeon and adds new legendary enchantments.Save files from v0.5.18 are compatible, but it's always a good idea to back up your saves just in case.Stories tell of a cave where all the roots in the world come together and are there nourished by dreams.Continue the main quest, entering the Cave of Dreams to remove the Corruption and helping the Leafborn heal their sacred trees.The Cave of Dreams features 13 new enemy types, new items, and is generated using a new map generation algorithm.All 22 location images have been replaced with hand-designed art. These beautiful images were digitally painted by Drixxel, who customized the look of each to match their associated in-world locations.6 new legendary enchantments have been added. These enchantments offer unique and situational benefits that go beyond simple stat boosts.You can find them in the world (very rarely), or as part of the new Cave of Dreams gain access to one enchantment.We know many of you are waiting the Tempest Order faction, which we foreshadowed in the latest dev blog. This update's main quest extension is the final story prerequisite before adding the Tempest Order faction.With the Cave of Dreams in place, our primary focus shifts to the Tempest Order, which is planned for the v0.6.0 update. In addition, new weapon skill trees are also in active development. We're excited to get this new content to you as soon as possible. Stay tuned!