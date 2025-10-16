 Skip to content
Major 16 October 2025 Build 20372295 Edited 16 October 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Guys, Thank-you so much for all your support since the launch of Arken Age!

Today we're releasing an update with a ton of quality of life improvements/ bug fixes and the addition of our custom LIV creator camera!

One of the coolest features is the Player/ Enemy POV mode that can record from your point of view and cycle to enemies point of view for some pretty awesome gameplay footage! The LIV Settings include:

  • Selfie Mode / First-Person Camera / Third-Person Camera

  • Player POV/ Enemy POV/ and Player + Enemy Cycling POV Modes

  • Additionally Field of view, Smoothing, Cycle Time and Camera Angle/ placement can be adjusted

Our personal favorite is the Third-person Player & Enemy POV with a 3 second Cycle time:

*Lastly Steam Auto Cloud is now configured to save your Profiles (Profile_1-3.json) and will sync the next time you start the game.

Here's a full list of all the changes, thanks again for your support! -VitruviusVR

Major Updates:

  • Added custom LIV Creator Kit support

  • Fixed muffled audio issue

  • Fixed player height issue when looking up/ down (crouching somewhat improved as well)

  • Added Steam Cloud save

Minor Updates:

  • Added auto close/ reload guns setting (Settings > Controls Menu)

  • Changed shields to auto collect if not broken

  • Added gate light to Bio-chasm Courtyard to make progression more apparent

  • Added finger animation smoothing to player hands

  • Added secondary screen to Vending Machine to display weapon stats

  • Added ability for the map to track enemies

  • Added helper POIs to Bio-Chasm Courtyard and Grand Reservoir

  • Added decals to Bio-Chasm Courtyard and Grand Reservoir

  • Added batteries to Tutorial particles (to show blue energy = batteries)

  • Added dead player corpse to Tutorial to help teach battery/energy system

  • Added bouncing animation to preview batteries to make them more visible

  • Added Brute head preview to scanners

  • Changed Karma tutorial audio to play sooner

  • Changed Bio-Chasm Gateway teleport POI in map to auto select at end of tutorial

  • Changed Vitus & Ramaug health on Novice Difficulty

  • Changed how keys attach to doors (smoother transition)

  • Changed relics menu to track closest relic instead of left -> right

  • Changed Light Soldiers to allow stabbing through chest and helmet armor when downed

  • Decreased Arborist HP between downs, phase 3 rounds, damage from projectiles

  • Added ability to select attachments in player tablet

  • Added Arborist head cracking texture to make it more apparent you’re dealing damage

  • Removed height offset menu (less confusing)

  • Fixed map POI position for entering Grand Reservoir

  • Fixed unblockable Brute mace attack

  • Fixed Bomber helmet explosion

  • Fixed battery explosion & dropping out of inventory

  • Fixed overlapping subtitles

  • Fixed hands getting stuck after climbing

  • Fixed global volume loading issue

  • Fixed Throwing Axe multiple hit bug

  • Miscellaneous language localization & bug fixes

