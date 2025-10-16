Hey Guys, Thank-you so much for all your support since the launch of Arken Age!
Today we're releasing an update with a ton of quality of life improvements/ bug fixes and the addition of our custom LIV creator camera!
One of the coolest features is the Player/ Enemy POV mode that can record from your point of view and cycle to enemies point of view for some pretty awesome gameplay footage! The LIV Settings include:
Selfie Mode / First-Person Camera / Third-Person Camera
Player POV/ Enemy POV/ and Player + Enemy Cycling POV Modes
Additionally Field of view, Smoothing, Cycle Time and Camera Angle/ placement can be adjusted
Our personal favorite is the Third-person Player & Enemy POV with a 3 second Cycle time:
*Lastly Steam Auto Cloud is now configured to save your Profiles (Profile_1-3.json) and will sync the next time you start the game.
Here's a full list of all the changes, thanks again for your support! -VitruviusVR
Major Updates:
Added custom LIV Creator Kit support
Fixed muffled audio issue
Fixed player height issue when looking up/ down (crouching somewhat improved as well)
Added Steam Cloud save
Minor Updates:
Added auto close/ reload guns setting (Settings > Controls Menu)
Changed shields to auto collect if not broken
Added gate light to Bio-chasm Courtyard to make progression more apparent
Added finger animation smoothing to player hands
Added secondary screen to Vending Machine to display weapon stats
Added ability for the map to track enemies
Added helper POIs to Bio-Chasm Courtyard and Grand Reservoir
Added decals to Bio-Chasm Courtyard and Grand Reservoir
Added batteries to Tutorial particles (to show blue energy = batteries)
Added dead player corpse to Tutorial to help teach battery/energy system
Added bouncing animation to preview batteries to make them more visible
Added Brute head preview to scanners
Changed Karma tutorial audio to play sooner
Changed Bio-Chasm Gateway teleport POI in map to auto select at end of tutorial
Changed Vitus & Ramaug health on Novice Difficulty
Changed how keys attach to doors (smoother transition)
Changed relics menu to track closest relic instead of left -> right
Changed Light Soldiers to allow stabbing through chest and helmet armor when downed
Decreased Arborist HP between downs, phase 3 rounds, damage from projectiles
Added ability to select attachments in player tablet
Added Arborist head cracking texture to make it more apparent you’re dealing damage
Removed height offset menu (less confusing)
Fixed map POI position for entering Grand Reservoir
Fixed unblockable Brute mace attack
Fixed Bomber helmet explosion
Fixed battery explosion & dropping out of inventory
Fixed overlapping subtitles
Fixed hands getting stuck after climbing
Fixed global volume loading issue
Fixed Throwing Axe multiple hit bug
Miscellaneous language localization & bug fixes
