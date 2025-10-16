Hey Guys, Thank-you so much for all your support since the launch of Arken Age!

Today we're releasing an update with a ton of quality of life improvements/ bug fixes and the addition of our custom LIV creator camera!

One of the coolest features is the Player/ Enemy POV mode that can record from your point of view and cycle to enemies point of view for some pretty awesome gameplay footage! The LIV Settings include:

Selfie Mode / First-Person Camera / Third-Person Camera

Player POV/ Enemy POV/ and Player + Enemy Cycling POV Modes

Additionally Field of view, Smoothing, Cycle Time and Camera Angle/ placement can be adjusted

Our personal favorite is the Third-person Player & Enemy POV with a 3 second Cycle time:

*Lastly Steam Auto Cloud is now configured to save your Profiles (Profile_1-3.json) and will sync the next time you start the game.

Here's a full list of all the changes, thanks again for your support! -VitruviusVR

Major Updates:

Added custom LIV Creator Kit support

Fixed muffled audio issue

Fixed player height issue when looking up/ down (crouching somewhat improved as well)

Added Steam Cloud save

Minor Updates: