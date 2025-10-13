Fixed:
1. The issue of repeated playback of the Black Queen's attack sound effect
2. The issue of current health reduction after weapon refinement
3. The issue of probability of ""empty"" appearing when generating items
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed:
1. The issue of repeated playback of the Black Queen's attack sound effect
2. The issue of current health reduction after weapon refinement
3. The issue of probability of ""empty"" appearing when generating items
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update