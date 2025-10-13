 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20372280 Edited 13 October 2025 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed:

1. The issue of repeated playback of the Black Queen's attack sound effect

2. The issue of current health reduction after weapon refinement

3. The issue of probability of ""empty"" appearing when generating items

Changed files in this update

Depot 3671401
