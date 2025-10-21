Ahoy Blitzers,
Just sailing by to drop a minor update to the Beta Branch:
Added Simplified and Traditional Chinese Localisation
Signet Relic has been fixed and should now heal as intended
Added New Archer Keyword in Chinese
As always, please don’t hesitate to give us your feedback on our Official Discord or right here on Steam, and let us know if you encounter any technical difficulties!
See you around, Blitzers!⛵
- The Cross Blitz Team
