POPULAR TODAY
21 October 2025 Build 20372232 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy Blitzers,

Just sailing by to drop a minor update to the Beta Branch:

  • Added Simplified and Traditional Chinese Localisation

  • Signet Relic has been fixed and should now heal as intended

  • Added New Archer Keyword in Chinese

As always, please don’t hesitate to give us your feedback on our Official Discord or right here on Steam, and let us know if you encounter any technical difficulties!

See you around, Blitzers!⛵

- The Cross Blitz Team

Make sure to follow us to be regularly updated with 100% valuable Cross Blitz content:

Changed depots in crossblitz_beta branch

Windows Depot 1619521
