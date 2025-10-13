Hello everyone, minor fixes:
-Fixed a bug where some achievements couldn't be earned after saving.
-Fixed a problem where the refining icon was displayed on items in the My Info menu.
-Fixed a bug where ammo or parts could sometimes get stuck in your hands.
-Fixed a bug where the price of weapons in the shooting gallery could be different after loading.
