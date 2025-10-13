 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20372188
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, minor fixes:
-Fixed a bug where some achievements couldn't be earned after saving.
-Fixed a problem where the refining icon was displayed on items in the My Info menu.
-Fixed a bug where ammo or parts could sometimes get stuck in your hands.
-Fixed a bug where the price of weapons in the shooting gallery could be different after loading.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2319641
