13 October 2025 Build 20372171
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Talisman fans! ːBlueTalismanː

We've just rolled out a super small patch for Talisman: Digital Classic Edition, which makes some behind-the-scenes changes to fix how we're tracking player statistics through the Nomad Account system.

It looks like some of the changes we made in the last update knocked some things about, but this small update should put things back on track going forward. ːTalProToadː

As always, best of luck with your dice rolls and thank you as always for your support! ːheartː

Changed files in this update

Windows Talisman: Digital Edition Windows Depot 247002
