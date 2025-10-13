The Leaderboard Update includes a ton of new features, content, and bug fixes!

Leaderboard

Starting with the elephant in the room, our new global leaderboard - tracking the number of cases opened:

Compete for the top positions - ultimate global bragging rights with your steam icon and name on display! Stay tuned for a new achievement related to the leaderboard coming soon. The leaderboard tracking backend has been active for about a week before this update went public, meaning that any recently opened cases have already contributed toward your position!

Achievement Tracker

We also added a new achievement tracker in-game to quickly check your progress on current and future achievements:

New Skins

We also cooked up 5 new skins which have been added to the drop pool:

PixelNut - Common

Pencilnut - Uncommon

Darknut - Rare

MoonNut - Rare

Chromenut - Legendary

Small Features & Bug Fixes

Many other requested features and reported bugs have also been addressed:

Added an "instant open" button to skip the unbox animation, requested by players who open a lot of cases

Significantly improve the user interface appearance in the inventory

Update achievement icons to better match the current style of the game

Add "back" button icon to streamline UI

Fix bug that caused DPI text scaling issue when moving game between monitors of different resolutions

Fix bug that causes inventory stacking to crash on large inventory sizes

Fix bug when opening last case in a stack still persisting the image of a case and option to "open", despite none being left

New Trailer!

Finally, a new epic trailer is set to be published on the store page later today, check it out if you're curious!

Happy Coconutting as always!