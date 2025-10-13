The Leaderboard Update includes a ton of new features, content, and bug fixes!
Leaderboard
Starting with the elephant in the room, our new global leaderboard - tracking the number of cases opened:
Compete for the top positions - ultimate global bragging rights with your steam icon and name on display! Stay tuned for a new achievement related to the leaderboard coming soon. The leaderboard tracking backend has been active for about a week before this update went public, meaning that any recently opened cases have already contributed toward your position!
Achievement Tracker
We also added a new achievement tracker in-game to quickly check your progress on current and future achievements:
New Skins
We also cooked up 5 new skins which have been added to the drop pool:
PixelNut - Common
Pencilnut - Uncommon
Darknut - Rare
MoonNut - Rare
Chromenut - Legendary
Small Features & Bug Fixes
Many other requested features and reported bugs have also been addressed:
Added an "instant open" button to skip the unbox animation, requested by players who open a lot of cases
Significantly improve the user interface appearance in the inventory
Update achievement icons to better match the current style of the game
Add "back" button icon to streamline UI
Fix bug that caused DPI text scaling issue when moving game between monitors of different resolutions
Fix bug that causes inventory stacking to crash on large inventory sizes
Fix bug when opening last case in a stack still persisting the image of a case and option to "open", despite none being left
New Trailer!
Finally, a new epic trailer is set to be published on the store page later today, check it out if you're curious!
Happy Coconutting as always!
