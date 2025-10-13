Hotfix-1
- fixed a bug where on first time scenario creation, garage slots can't be selected until reloading the scenario
- fixed a bug where modules sometimes got teleported to the center of the universe in the designer
- fixed a bug
- fixed bug where victory label would show up early
- fixed issue where friendly marker would only turn on with aim convergence
- removed spawn protection in PvE missions
