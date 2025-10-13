 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20371984 Edited 13 October 2025 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- fixed a bug where on first time scenario creation, garage slots can't be selected until reloading the scenario

- fixed a bug where modules sometimes got teleported to the center of the universe in the designer

- fixed a bug

- fixed bug where victory label would show up early

- fixed issue where friendly marker would only turn on with aim convergence

- removed spawn protection in PvE missions

