13 October 2025 Build 20371888
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Elders,

I got feedback that some players still had their Soil being able to power up Plants, which should not be since 1.8.0. If you encountered that 'unexpected bonus' (you lucky elder!), this should now be fixed when you start a new game

Please note that this was changed to make Meadows more interesting, and to power down Soil a bit when not used for Crops, as it made too many games too similar due to its sheer power, while being unintuitive as a strategy (most players did not do this at all) and too map-dependent.


Also, this was changed to counterbalance the new starting boons, which if picked carefully can make starting food much more manageable. I also took the chance to touch the code to slightly increase starting food on the map, so all should be good!

Have fun!

- Michele

V 1.8.1 Balance

  • Slightly increased starting food on the map

Bugfixing

  • Fixed a bug where some players' Soil still produced 1.5 for Plants

