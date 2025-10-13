Hello Elders,

I got feedback that some players still had their Soil being able to power up Plants, which should not be since 1.8.0. If you encountered that 'unexpected bonus' (you lucky elder!), this should now be fixed when you start a new game



Please note that this was changed to make Meadows more interesting, and to power down Soil a bit when not used for Crops, as it made too many games too similar due to its sheer power, while being unintuitive as a strategy (most players did not do this at all) and too map-dependent.



Also, this was changed to counterbalance the new starting boons, which if picked carefully can make starting food much more manageable. I also took the chance to touch the code to slightly increase starting food on the map, so all should be good!

Have fun!

- Michele

V 1.8.1 Balance

Slightly increased starting food on the map



Bugfixing