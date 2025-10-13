Thanks for playing The Final Earth 2! I've just released a new update for the game, which adds some new features and contains lots of QoL changes and other small improvements.
Here's the full changelog for this update:
Improvements:
There's a new Nano World free play scenario
Citizens can now move from various rooftop buildings (e.g. rooftop park, rocket launch platform) to buildings on the left and right of them
The game will also let you connect a wooden bridge to these buildings, including a nice connection to the rooftop park
Customizing parks and various other buildings is now easier, as there's a new user interface that shows all the options (e.g. building colors, or types of plant) at once
For parks and floating platforms, there's now also an option to spread the building color to adjacent buildings
There are now more rooftop park variants, including the red and purple forest from the wooded worlds
The Feather will now give a small reward if you do their trip again from another associated city
Hackers will now claim a personal arcade and have 1337speak names
There's now a graph showing your citizens' current education
There's now a "randomize all" button for community house building modes
Otherworldly animals can now duck to fit under herb gardens
The info window of various buildings has been improved slightly. For example, some buildings (e.g. farms) will now show whether they've been affected by boosts. And factories show their total production in a nicer way.
There's a new upgrade for the Eco Farm in the Supercomputer
Navigators on a rocket mission now sometimes give a small permanent improvement in fuel cost and travel time
You can now also use shift+click to select floating platforms and bridges for building
You can now hover over production graphs to see exactly how many resources where producted
The Halloween event is now live, and the Haunted Hovel has been added to it!
Main bugfixes (there are other bugfixes as well):
The commute explorer now shows the correct commute if there are hyper elevators on the same line that aren't actually connected
Custom houses no longer display incorrectly if they were on the ground floor but another building is inserted there
The Alien Flowers Zoo and Carrot Juice Bar will now be available again even if you destroyed them and then closed the game
In-game screenshots will now include the rocket launch platform completely
The rocket launch sound effect is now less loud
Changed files in this update