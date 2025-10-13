 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20371535 Edited 13 October 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing The Final Earth 2! I've just released a new update for the game, which adds some new features and contains lots of QoL changes and other small improvements.

Here's the full changelog for this update:

Improvements:

  • There's a new Nano World free play scenario

  • Citizens can now move from various rooftop buildings (e.g. rooftop park, rocket launch platform) to buildings on the left and right of them

  • The game will also let you connect a wooden bridge to these buildings, including a nice connection to the rooftop park

  • Customizing parks and various other buildings is now easier, as there's a new user interface that shows all the options (e.g. building colors, or types of plant) at once

  • For parks and floating platforms, there's now also an option to spread the building color to adjacent buildings

  • There are now more rooftop park variants, including the red and purple forest from the wooded worlds

  • The Feather will now give a small reward if you do their trip again from another associated city

  • Hackers will now claim a personal arcade and have 1337speak names

  • There's now a graph showing your citizens' current education

  • There's now a "randomize all" button for community house building modes

  • Otherworldly animals can now duck to fit under herb gardens

  • The info window of various buildings has been improved slightly. For example, some buildings (e.g. farms) will now show whether they've been affected by boosts. And factories show their total production in a nicer way.

  • There's a new upgrade for the Eco Farm in the Supercomputer

  • Navigators on a rocket mission now sometimes give a small permanent improvement in fuel cost and travel time

  • You can now also use shift+click to select floating platforms and bridges for building

  • You can now hover over production graphs to see exactly how many resources where producted

  • The Halloween event is now live, and the Haunted Hovel has been added to it!

Main bugfixes (there are other bugfixes as well):

  • The commute explorer now shows the correct commute if there are hyper elevators on the same line that aren't actually connected

  • Custom houses no longer display incorrectly if they were on the ground floor but another building is inserted there

  • The Alien Flowers Zoo and Carrot Juice Bar will now be available again even if you destroyed them and then closed the game

  • In-game screenshots will now include the rocket launch platform completely

  • The rocket launch sound effect is now less loud

