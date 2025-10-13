Thanks for playing The Final Earth 2! I've just released a new update for the game, which adds some new features and contains lots of QoL changes and other small improvements.

Here's the full changelog for this update:

Improvements:

There's a new Nano World free play scenario

Citizens can now move from various rooftop buildings (e.g. rooftop park, rocket launch platform) to buildings on the left and right of them

The game will also let you connect a wooden bridge to these buildings, including a nice connection to the rooftop park

Customizing parks and various other buildings is now easier, as there's a new user interface that shows all the options (e.g. building colors, or types of plant) at once

For parks and floating platforms, there's now also an option to spread the building color to adjacent buildings

There are now more rooftop park variants, including the red and purple forest from the wooded worlds

The Feather will now give a small reward if you do their trip again from another associated city

Hackers will now claim a personal arcade and have 1337speak names

There's now a graph showing your citizens' current education

There's now a "randomize all" button for community house building modes

Otherworldly animals can now duck to fit under herb gardens

The info window of various buildings has been improved slightly. For example, some buildings (e.g. farms) will now show whether they've been affected by boosts. And factories show their total production in a nicer way.

There's a new upgrade for the Eco Farm in the Supercomputer

Navigators on a rocket mission now sometimes give a small permanent improvement in fuel cost and travel time

You can now also use shift+click to select floating platforms and bridges for building

You can now hover over production graphs to see exactly how many resources where producted

The Halloween event is now live, and the Haunted Hovel has been added to it!

Main bugfixes (there are other bugfixes as well):