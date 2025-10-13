 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20371462 Edited 13 October 2025 – 16:09:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- added new upgrade bench type: ritual spot

Fixes and Adjustments

- improved workbench visibility

- added visual feedback on low health condition

- adjusted minimum post process setting to medium

- added more visual feedback on low sleep condition

- added occasional night ambient

- fixed room streaming issues regarding loading into game

- fixed night autosave happening exactly at start of night

- fixed paper mesh visual error

- fixed crafting time not calculating the craft time buff on presentation

- fixed muted sound after defeat

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 4021021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link