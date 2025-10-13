- added new upgrade bench type: ritual spot
Fixes and Adjustments
- improved workbench visibility
- added visual feedback on low health condition
- adjusted minimum post process setting to medium
- added more visual feedback on low sleep condition
- added occasional night ambient
- fixed room streaming issues regarding loading into game
- fixed night autosave happening exactly at start of night
- fixed paper mesh visual error
- fixed crafting time not calculating the craft time buff on presentation
- fixed muted sound after defeat
Changed files in this update