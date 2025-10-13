Functional Updates
HP UI has been standardized and is now uniformly displayed as a red dot count.
Improved the distinction between icons for regular enemies and elite enemies.
Health bars of different types now have color differentiation, making it easier to intuitively gauge health status. Additionally, when the number of health bars decreases, a health bar destruction animation and sound effect are added for better visibility.
The speed-up mode has been changed to a speed slider, which is permanently located at the top-left corner of the interface. You can slide this slider freely to adjust battle speed.
On the world map, you can now quickly move to adjacent plots by long-pressing the left mouse button or single-clicking the right mouse button.
Added distinct corner markers for different skill types (action point-consuming/CD-based/HP-consuming, etc.). Meanwhile, the numbers on these markers now more intuitively show the consumption amount.
Added a close button to the pop-up window for revealed plots.
Added volume adjustment settings for music/sound effects in the settings window.
Added fullscreen mode/resolution adjustment settings in the settings window.
Gameplay Updates
Added "Infinite Mode". After clearing all quests, you will be asked if you want to enter Infinite Mode. In Infinite Mode, enemy strength increases rapidly, but you also get more chances to collect Dream Shards. You can view the highest floor reached for each quest on the respective quest interface. (This mode is still in a relatively basic testing phase and needs further optimization.)
Fixed the incorrect damage reduction effect of the accessory "Angel's Pact".
Adjusted the effect of "Alarm Bell": reduced its damage, and added a mechanic where the Alarm Bell takes damage as a reward when the player responds correctly.
Now you are guaranteed to receive a certain amount of Dream Shards as a reward after clearing a quest.
The Penitent Knight has a new skill "Phantom Slash". Meanwhile, the effects of other skills (such as "Sharpening", "Thirsty Strike", "Roll", etc.) have been adjusted to improve their usability and clarity.
Bug Fixes
Fixed the bug where the locked icon for accessories had an abnormal size after completing a quest.
Fixed the abnormal description of Divination Points.
Fixed the bug where the Item Pouch and Accessory Pouch could be opened repeatedly infinitely.
Fixed the bug where the top global effects could be clicked to open repeatedly.
Fixed the bug where clicking the blank area of the "Retry?" window after a battle defeat would close the window.
Fixed the bug where consecutive movements on the world map (with an animation pop-up active) followed by a trigger to teleport to the next floor would cause an additional teleport to the floor after that.
Fixed some text that caused ambiguous understanding.
Fixed the bug where certain tutorial pop-ups with character sprites would trigger an error and cause the game to freeze.
Fixed the bug where the tutorial guiding players to manage skills failed to pop up correctly.
