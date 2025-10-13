Added distinct corner markers for different skill types (action point-consuming/CD-based/HP-consuming, etc.). Meanwhile, the numbers on these markers now more intuitively show the consumption amount.

On the world map, you can now quickly move to adjacent plots by long-pressing the left mouse button or single-clicking the right mouse button.

The speed-up mode has been changed to a speed slider, which is permanently located at the top-left corner of the interface. You can slide this slider freely to adjust battle speed.

Health bars of different types now have color differentiation, making it easier to intuitively gauge health status. Additionally, when the number of health bars decreases, a health bar destruction animation and sound effect are added for better visibility.

Improved the distinction between icons for regular enemies and elite enemies.

HP UI has been standardized and is now uniformly displayed as a red dot count.

Added "Infinite Mode". After clearing all quests, you will be asked if you want to enter Infinite Mode. In Infinite Mode, enemy strength increases rapidly, but you also get more chances to collect Dream Shards. You can view the highest floor reached for each quest on the respective quest interface. (This mode is still in a relatively basic testing phase and needs further optimization.)

Fixed the incorrect damage reduction effect of the accessory "Angel's Pact".

Adjusted the effect of "Alarm Bell": reduced its damage, and added a mechanic where the Alarm Bell takes damage as a reward when the player responds correctly.

Now you are guaranteed to receive a certain amount of Dream Shards as a reward after clearing a quest.