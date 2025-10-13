Fixed the issue with the honor display of world-ranked players.

Fixed the incorrect damage taken per death display in World Championship results.

Fixed the issue where players could still win the championship after being eliminated in the World Finals.

Fixed the issue where using [Mischief Attack] by [Tiger Cub] on [Wukong] caused incorrect effects for [Matata]'s [Loud Roar].

Fixed an issue where some highlight moment points were incorrectly recorded.

Fixed an issue where Lan and Kid might continuously attack each other during laning.