Hello Traders,

Thank you again for your continued support during our multiplayer launch! We’re committed to improving stability and player experience, and we’ll keep releasing frequent updates to address reported issues.

Here’s our third patch:

⦁ Fixed an issue where game time could freeze due to corrupted online orders.

⦁ Fixed an issue where the “Next Day” prompt didn’t appear at the end of the day.

⦁ Fixed an issue where using the Tablet to order wouldn’t work if the shopping cart already contained items.

⦁ Updated room code format to prevent spaces between characters.

Please note: Multiplayer does not support cross platform.