PATCH NOTES
Adds a tutorial for optional enemy dice.
Reduces the shop restock price.
Fixes a bug where KO'd units would sometimes not move to the back of the line.
Fixes a bug where status effects were targeting units with Lure.
Fixes a bug where the wrong unit was being focused during Party Select on controller.
Fixes a bug where the "trigger all abilities" achievements were not being activated if using abilities that damage units.
Fixes a bug where the Roll Model achievement was being unlocked earlier than it should be.
Adds touchscreen controls to Steamdeck.
Adds Lacewing to earlier battles.
Fixes party selection and field guide mouse scrolling not being smooth.
Changed files in this update