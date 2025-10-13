PATCH NOTES

Adds a tutorial for optional enemy dice.

Reduces the shop restock price.

Fixes a bug where KO'd units would sometimes not move to the back of the line.

Fixes a bug where status effects were targeting units with Lure.

Fixes a bug where the wrong unit was being focused during Party Select on controller.

Fixes a bug where the "trigger all abilities" achievements were not being activated if using abilities that damage units.

Fixes a bug where the Roll Model achievement was being unlocked earlier than it should be.

Adds touchscreen controls to Steamdeck.

Adds Lacewing to earlier battles.