13 October 2025 Build 20371320
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

  • Adds a tutorial for optional enemy dice.

  • Reduces the shop restock price.

  • Fixes a bug where KO'd units would sometimes not move to the back of the line.

  • Fixes a bug where status effects were targeting units with Lure.

  • Fixes a bug where the wrong unit was being focused during Party Select on controller.

  • Fixes a bug where the "trigger all abilities" achievements were not being activated if using abilities that damage units.

  • Fixes a bug where the Roll Model achievement was being unlocked earlier than it should be.

  • Adds touchscreen controls to Steamdeck.

  • Adds Lacewing to earlier battles.

  • Fixes party selection and field guide mouse scrolling not being smooth.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3438641
Linux English Depot 3438642
