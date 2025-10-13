 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20371235 Edited 13 October 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi! The build has been updated to the levels for the Winter domain. If you are going to play, don't forget to send any issues you find our way. You can help us the best way by recording your screen and voice and share that with us. Thanks again!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3657141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link