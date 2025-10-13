We’re getting very close to leaving beta — and this marks the third major update leading up to the full release of the game. This patch focuses on polishing the visual experience, refining gameplay systems, and improving the overall immersion of the world. Visual Improvements

Enhanced lighting and environmental effects for more realistic atmospheres.

Improved textures and object detail across multiple areas.

Changed the trader location to better fit the atmosphere.

Gameplay Improvements

Backpacks and loot now reflect the state of the NPC : Infected NPCs may carry items like pills, improvised weapons, or other risky finds. Innocent NPCs now carry more believable, everyday gear and supplies.

Adjusted AI behavior for smoother interactions and better realism.

Minor performance optimizations for smoother gameplay.

Coming Soon – Final Release Plans

We’re almost there! The next and final update before full release will focus on: