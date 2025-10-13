 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20371166 Edited 13 October 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re getting very close to leaving beta — and this marks the third major update leading up to the full release of the game. This patch focuses on polishing the visual experience, refining gameplay systems, and improving the overall immersion of the world. Visual Improvements

  • Enhanced lighting and environmental effects for more realistic atmospheres.

  • Improved textures and object detail across multiple areas.

  • Changed the trader location to better fit the atmosphere.

Gameplay Improvements

  • Backpacks and loot now reflect the state of the NPC:

    • Infected NPCs may carry items like pills, improvised weapons, or other risky finds.

    • Innocent NPCs now carry more believable, everyday gear and supplies.

  • Adjusted AI behavior for smoother interactions and better realism.

  • Minor performance optimizations for smoother gameplay.

Coming Soon – Final Release Plans

We’re almost there! The next and final update before full release will focus on:

  • Multiplayer Integration

  • More Items & Equipment Additions

  • HUD & UI Overhaul

  • Gameplay Balance Adjustments

  • Random Events System

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link