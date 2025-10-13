We’re getting very close to leaving beta — and this marks the third major update leading up to the full release of the game. This patch focuses on polishing the visual experience, refining gameplay systems, and improving the overall immersion of the world. Visual Improvements
Enhanced lighting and environmental effects for more realistic atmospheres.
Improved textures and object detail across multiple areas.
Changed the trader location to better fit the atmosphere.
Gameplay Improvements
Backpacks and loot now reflect the state of the NPC:
Infected NPCs may carry items like pills, improvised weapons, or other risky finds.
Innocent NPCs now carry more believable, everyday gear and supplies.
Adjusted AI behavior for smoother interactions and better realism.
Minor performance optimizations for smoother gameplay.
Coming Soon – Final Release Plans
We’re almost there! The next and final update before full release will focus on:
Multiplayer Integration
More Items & Equipment Additions
HUD & UI Overhaul
Gameplay Balance Adjustments
Random Events System
Changed files in this update