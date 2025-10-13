Ongoing boarding combats are now auto-resolved when one side leaves/surrenders a combat. You are warned when you are likely to lose ships this way.Also, Waspkiller Marines have -45% fire rate and the Martial Caste tech now increases Guard HP by 60%.I fixed a bug where some heroes wouldn't be triggered to appear. So now a bunch of rare heroes should be more frequent, and two will finally turn up at all! So you (accidentally) get two new heroes with this update. Also, Dame Laura now retains her Reconstruction ability after upgrading.Added 11 new heraldic charges:Axe: -30% Airship maintenance, no local defence budgetBridge: +80% Resupply speedCastle: -20% Building cost, double local defence budgetEffigy: Quadruple chance for enemy ships to catch fireGrappling Hook: +60% Grenadier HP, grenadier techHammer: +75% Steel armour HPHeart: -15 Unrest in all towns and citiesLighthouse: +40% AccuracyPillar: Double unrest reduction from high reputationScythe: No unrest from brutal takeoversWinged Wheel: -30% Landship cost, double landship map speedFinally, the game now also shows your current activity to your friends on Steam. You can also turn that off in the settings if you need to for some reason.