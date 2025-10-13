 Skip to content
Major 13 October 2025 Build 20371072 Edited 13 October 2025 – 17:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Boarding
Ongoing boarding combats are now auto-resolved when one side leaves/surrenders a combat. You are warned when you are likely to lose ships this way.



Also, Waspkiller Marines have -45% fire rate and the Martial Caste tech now increases Guard HP by 60%.

Heroes
I fixed a bug where some heroes wouldn't be triggered to appear. So now a bunch of rare heroes should be more frequent, and two will finally turn up at all! So you (accidentally) get two new heroes with this update. Also, Dame Laura now retains her Reconstruction ability after upgrading.

New Heraldic Charges
Added 11 new heraldic charges:


Axe: -30% Airship maintenance, no local defence budget


Bridge: +80% Resupply speed


Castle: -20% Building cost, double local defence budget


Effigy: Quadruple chance for enemy ships to catch fire


Grappling Hook: +60% Grenadier HP, grenadier tech


Hammer: +75% Steel armour HP


Heart: -15 Unrest in all towns and cities


Lighthouse: +40% Accuracy


Pillar: Double unrest reduction from high reputation


Scythe: No unrest from brutal takeovers


Winged Wheel: -30% Landship cost, double landship map speed

Steam Rich Presence
Finally, the game now also shows your current activity to your friends on Steam. You can also turn that off in the settings if you need to for some reason.

