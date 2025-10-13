Boarding
Ongoing boarding combats are now auto-resolved when one side leaves/surrenders a combat. You are warned when you are likely to lose ships this way.
Also, Waspkiller Marines have -45% fire rate and the Martial Caste tech now increases Guard HP by 60%.
Heroes
I fixed a bug where some heroes wouldn't be triggered to appear. So now a bunch of rare heroes should be more frequent, and two will finally turn up at all! So you (accidentally) get two new heroes with this update. Also, Dame Laura now retains her Reconstruction ability after upgrading.
New Heraldic Charges
Added 11 new heraldic charges:
Axe: -30% Airship maintenance, no local defence budget
Bridge: +80% Resupply speed
Castle: -20% Building cost, double local defence budget
Effigy: Quadruple chance for enemy ships to catch fire
Grappling Hook: +60% Grenadier HP, grenadier tech
Hammer: +75% Steel armour HP
Heart: -15 Unrest in all towns and cities
Lighthouse: +40% Accuracy
Pillar: Double unrest reduction from high reputation
Scythe: No unrest from brutal takeovers
Winged Wheel: -30% Landship cost, double landship map speed
Steam Rich Presence
Finally, the game now also shows your current activity to your friends on Steam. You can also turn that off in the settings if you need to for some reason.
Version 1.2.9 - New Heraldry, Boarding & Hero Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
