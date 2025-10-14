October 2025 update, brings a few small features, improves performance and also fixes a few bugs.

Image overlay can now have outline with custom color and thickness. Additionally, you can now select the font which is used for drawing text on screen. We have also added an option to allow/disallow selecting areas across multiple displays as it makes it more convenient if you want to limit your selection to a specific display.

Recording performance has been improved in this update in a way that it uses less CPU resources (up to 25%) specially for low or medium recording frame rates (<100).

There are also some UI improvements and bug fixes in this update. If you are interested in the details, check out the release notes on Screenbits website.