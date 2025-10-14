 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20371049 Edited 14 October 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

October 2025 update, brings a few small features, improves performance and also fixes a few bugs.

Image overlay can now have outline with custom color and thickness. Additionally, you can now select the font which is used for drawing text on screen. We have also added an option to allow/disallow selecting areas across multiple displays as it makes it more convenient if you want to limit your selection to a specific display.

Recording performance has been improved in this update in a way that it uses less CPU resources (up to 25%) specially for low or medium recording frame rates (<100).

There are also some UI improvements and bug fixes in this update. If you are interested in the details, check out the release notes on Screenbits website.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Screenbits - Screen Recorder Content - x64 Depot 1018681
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Screenbits - Screen Recorder Content - x86 Depot 1018682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link